When was the last time you just let your hair loose without a worry in the world? Or had the energy to pull an all-nighter? Or danced like crazy?

This old school-meets-modern list will bring it back. It’ll trigger major nostalgia and get your feet moving for sure. They’re the record-breaking, chart-topping hits we’ve heard on repeat but never got bored of. Spanning over more than a decade, they were the orchestrators of all those crazy clubbing nights. Music can really pump you up. This collection is evidence of that. There’s one track from 2004 and the other from 2014. What do they have in common? Every single song featured here set new benchmarks in the music industry and gained large loyal followings across the world. Even language wasn’t a barrier. It was about the spirit. So, go down memory lane and re-party to the blockbusters you always loved.

If you are planning a party, then this ultimate playlist shall come in handy. The perfect way to ring in 2018.

1. On The Floor – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull

What happens when a pop diva and a popular rapper come together? They create a record-breaking hit, that’s what. This song smashed YouTube and crossed over 1 billion views. It is still one of the best selling singles of all time.

Listen to it here

2. Stereo Love – Edward Maya

Edward Maya blasted every scene with this monster hit. It played on repeat. Everyone danced till to the same beats over and over again, that’s how much this song succeeded with the party peeps. Maya also performed it in India several times.

Listen to it here

3. I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

Cheer for the most blasting band on the planet! At the peak of fame, BEP delivered one blockbuster after another, till the gang owned every party scene. All were really big but this one set a new benchmark all together.

Listen to it here

4. Memories – David Guetta feat. Kid Cudi

“All the crazy shit I did tonight” really struck a chord with millennials. It was the perfect song to get a crowd jumping and swaying to. The chorus was on every tongue, hummed for all the good times.

Listen to it here

5. Low – Flo Rida

Flo Rida has a really impressive running in the party circuit. He just kept belting out one infectious track after another and soon developed a very loyal global following. Whistle, Right Round and Good Feeling are other winners of his crazy collection.

Listen to it here

6. Tik Tok – Ke$ha

Kesha burned the beats with his one. The track was the absolute highlight of her singing career and flawlessly executed with a hungover video we could all relate to. It topped charts worldwide.

Listen to it here

7. Like A G6 – Far East Movement feat. The Cataracs, Dev

There were totally new on the scene but owned it, and how. Like A G6 became an instant favourite with its auto-tuned hooks and sexiness overload. The beats are perfect for some groovy time.

Listen to it here

8. Get Lucky – Daft Punk

Mellower than the others on the list, Get Lucky shot Daft Punk to the top of the music scene. They broke out to the masses and enjoyed wild popularity. They gave us that epic nostalgic disco style that got every foot in the room moving.

Listen to it here

9. Alors On Danse – Stromae

This Belgian track makes no sense when you hear it first but happened to be so addictive that it started conquering international charts everywhere. Perhaps people never even tried to find out what it means but they loved the video anyway.

Listen to it here

10. Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera

Damn, Adam Levine killed it. Everything from the opening whistle, choreography, the Christina bit – this song was perfect. No wonder it was on every list. Moves Like Jagger was a great, new age tribute to The Rolling Stones legend, Sir Mick Jagger.

Listen to it here

11. Yeah – Usher

Usher is Hollywood royalty. He’s the undisputed king of hip-hop, R&B, soul; you name it, he does it. Yeah proved to be his biggest breakthrough though. The dancing in that video could fix two left feet. So high on energy, so damn catchy. It was totally epic, and still is.

Listen to it here

12. In Da Club – 50 Cent

Old is gold. There are few songs even today that can get my attention like this one. It just never goes out of style; slick and sexy as always. 50 Cent built his own empire with great solo and collaborative work. With him, it was gangsta shit in da club, YO.

Listen to it here

13. Gasolina – Daddy Yankee

I know the track is playing in your head right now. Daddy Yankee nailed it with that opening. And the rest of it obviously. Not a single word is in English. Not that it matters. We all got down and dirty to it way too many times to care.

Listen to it here

14. Poker Face – Lady Gaga

You go, Gaga! The pop star built an outrageously big brand when she kick-started her career. Her pitch-perfect pop hooks and positive messages created a new army of ‘monsters’. She was the new queen and people knew that.

Listen to it here

15. Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

Two dudes and a robot, a team that raided the streets. It was the true party anthem. The electronic madness caught up with a whole generation, becoming No. 1 in most of the world, including US, UK and most of Asia, Australia and Europe.

Listen to it here

16. Leon On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ

There isn’t a single person around who hasn’t heard this; a hit of such shocking scale. Major Lazer is a trio including Diplo. When they got together with DJ Snake and Canadian singer MØ joined them onboard, a new iconic record was in the making. It remains one of the best selling songs of all time.

Listen to it here

17. Happy – Pharrell Williams

This anthem of happiness is so ecstatic that you’d party to it. It helped that the video went crazy viral too. It had a very ‘united’ feel. Everyone was singing and dancing together, just happy. That was the point right? It sure worked out well for Pharrell.

Listen to it here

18. World Hold On – Bob Sinclair

Also called ‘Children Of The Sky’, this uplifting song just comes at you with an incredible vibe. It even won a Grammy. It is just so feel-good and weirdly hopeful. It even appeared in ads and got awesome airplay across the world. The world held onto this one for a while.

Listen to it here

19. Rise Up – Yves LaRock

This artist struck gold with the winning single. The video with the kids on the block, going freestyle and skipping without a care in the world was cool. The audio elevated the energy of the audio. It told listeners to keep rising up no matter what. It was inspiring.

Listen to it here

20. Wake Me Up – Avicii

Avicii totally spearheaded the EDM wave and took it his own direction with a string of blockbusters. He became a name to reckon with and artists lined up to collaborate with the young DJ. Wake Me Up is one of those absurdly addictive tracks.

Listen to it here

21. Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke feat. T.I., Pharrell

Even though surrounded by controversy, Blurred Lines was an unexpectedly big surprise hit. It was simply all over. Robin Thicke caught attention as the new boy on the scene with his effortless croons. Pharrell produced the track, making him an even bigger name to reckon with.

Listen to it here

22. Crank That (Soulja Boy) – Soulja Boy

This was the debut by Soulja Boy Tell’em – a self-released debut on the Internet. Have you ever seen a kid make it that big in the first go? Apart from Biebs. Remember how the special Soulja Boy dance was the shit? Billboard named it as one of the most successful songs of the last decade, rightfully so.

Listen to it here

23. This Is Why I’m Hot – Mims

Mims sure did burn the charts with that sick rap and smooth background score. It was just so badass. We all got down to it. There was a mischievous charm about it. The minimalist production made it all the more better.

Listen to it here

24. Temperature – Sean Paul

Sean Paul stirred up the storm with his amazing work. He won ‘Best Dance Song Of The Year’ at the 2007 Grammy Awards. Even though he’s one of the most commercially massive artists, this remains Paul’s biggest song till date. Critics cheered it on as well.

Listen to it here

25. Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia

This dynamic trio took to the stage and gave the rest of the EDM industry a run for its money. This was undeniably their patent topper at any concert. In fact, when the band announced their decision to split, the song got even more hype than the time of release.

Listen to it here

26. That’s My Name – Akcent

The members of Akcent sing in English, Spanish, Romanian and Polish. The multi-lingual part boosted their world presence and helped them sound different. Their albums are bang on party bestsellers. They have many other successful songs on their list like Stay With Me, Love Stoned and My Passion.

Listen to it here

b’Source: youtube’

27. Loca People – Sak Noel

“All day, all night” on loop with some random lyrics in between – Sak Noel produced this track for the great party purpose and no one really cared about anything else. It echoed in clubs till the wee hours of the morning on popular demand.

Listen to it here

28. Summer – Calvin Harris

He has been the No. 1 DJ in the world for good reasons. This song is one of them. Summer overtook every season of the year and kept going strong. It won many awards and got fellow artists scrambling to make covers.

Listen to it here

29. Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz

A guy singing about being broke and heading to the thrift shop for some cheap swag? Oh yeah, bring it on! Macklemore really got it right with this super original, super fresh creation. It broke through the monotony of music and gave people something they didn’t expect. It sold like magic.

Listen to it here

30. Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira

Damn, this song really took Shakira to the ultimate epitome of her stardom. Along with the unabashed confessions of attraction and tension at a seductive carnival, those iconic dance moves showed the Latina’s fiery, feisty side to the world. It won several accolades and became Shakira’s signature song. It is one of the best selling songs of the 21st century.

Listen to it here

31. Hey Sexy Lady – Shaggy

Shaggy, boys and girls! This is probably one of the craziest hits of all time. It was all about the dancing. The video was quite a raunchy one, done on a super grand scale. Reggae artist Shaggy’s unique style of singing takes no time to make a party hot and happening. So just jiggle from the ceiling to the floor.

Listen to it here

32. Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

Everyone give it up for pop royalty. Britney started a whole new wave of pop culture and dance-centric creativity. Millions followed her style and she was hailed as a role model in her teens amongst her age group. This song was a breakthrough for Britney and just the beginning of what would be a very long and famous journey in the limelight.

Listen to it here

33. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

Did you see the YouTube number on this one? 2,277,220,306 at the moment. Also, Bruno Mars kicks ass. He’s an insanely gifted vocalist. So when an artist like him collaborates with a cool new producer like Ronson, you’re bound to get an Earth-shattering masterpiece. Uptown Funk had everyone shaking it up. The video is mad fun too.

Listen to it here

