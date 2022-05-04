An Instagram user shared a video where a man from Karachi was dressed in a clown's outfit. A guy approached him and asked what he does apart from the joker gigs, and it turns out he's also a singer. Then he sang Abhi mujhme kahi..., and the internet ended up in tears.

This man's name is Arif Khan. His voice is so mesmerizing and coupled with that sad clown look? Ah, it's purely melancholic. He makes kids laugh with his clown gigs and brought tears to adults' eyes with his singing. The internet was overwhelmed after watching the video.

Faisal bhai ki baat maante hai aur isey viral kar dete hai, what say?

