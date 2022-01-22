There is a new heartbreak song in town and we can't stop humming it. Excuses by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill, with music by Intense is all we are listening to on breakup Instagram.

"Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga," speaks to your soul and we know you think of that one toxic ex every time this line comes on.

But for those of you who are just shaking your shoulders to this song without actually realising the iconic amount of shade he is throwing, we've got your back.

Here is what the song actually means:

Mere dil naal laare ni tu laun waliye

Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga Tute dil nu saambhi firde ki faida muteyaare ni Baaran saal majhiyan charayian chadde takht hazare ni.

Meaning:

Oh, the one who has made excuses to my heart

You'll find out how it feels when your heart breaks, too.

We're taking care of the broken pieces of this heart, so what's the point of you.

Grazed buffaloes for 12 years, and had to abandon Takht Hazara. (This is a reference to Heer Ranjha, where Ranjha sacrificed 12 years of his life and spent that time working as a servant for Heer's father.)



Har saah naal yaad tainu karde rahe

Koi sade vangu karuga tan pata laguga.



Mere dil naal laare ni tu laun waliye

Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga.



Meaning:

Spent every breath remembering you

If someone else would do the same then we'd know.



Oh, the one who has made excuses to my heart

You'll find out how it feels when your heart breaks, too.



Kehndi hundi si chan tak raah bana de

Taare ne pasand mainu haitha sare laa de.



Ohna taareyan de vich jadon mainu vekhengi



Meri yaad jadon aaugi tan pata laguga.



Mere dil naal laare ni tu laun waliye

Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga.



Meaning:

You used to say: make me a path to the moon,

I love stars, bring them all down for me.



When you'll see me through those same stars

You'll realise how I feel when you remember me then.

Oh, the one who has made excuses to my heart

You'll find out how it feels when your heart breaks, too.



Raas na aya tainu ni jo dil da mehal banaya si

Tod ke moti phullan de os mehal ch buta laaya si.



Ni jiven sanu chadd gayi aa ni tu alarhe

Jadon tenu koi chaduga tan pata laguga.

Mere dil naal laare ni tu laun waliye

Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga.



Meaning:

You didn't like the the mansion I had built for you in my heart

I had brought you priceless flowers and planted them in there.

And in the same way that you left us



You'll find how it feels when someone leaves you, too.



Oh, the one who has made excuses to my heart

You'll find out how it feels when your heart breaks, too.



Ishqan de raahan vich rul ke reh gaye aa

Lokan dite taane mehne hass ke seh gaye aa.

Saade pyaar nu tu pairan thalle roldi rahi

Jazbaat jadon rule ohdon pata laguga.

Mere dil naal laare ni tu laun waliye

Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga.

Meaning:

We have destroyed ourselves on the path for love

People insulted and taunted us, but we laughed it away.

You never appreciated the love we had

You'll find out when your feelings get used the same way.



Oh, the one who has made excuses to my heart

You'll find out how it feels when your heart breaks, too.



Listen to the full song here:

It's time to go make that reel.