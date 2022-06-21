Bhuban Badyakar's Kacha Badam is one of those songs that we cannot stop humming, because it just doesn't leave the head. Not only did the song go viral, but also gave us so many versions that went viral, as well. And, just when we thought that the hype had died down, we got a new and pleasant take on it.

The version that has now received attention is that of a flute seller. A Twitter user shared a video of a flutist, and the man was playing the famous Kacha Badam outside the Jagannath Temple in Puri. And, he does it quite well. He also sells flutes, balloons and toys to people around the temple.

This pleasant tune is just as catchy as every other viral video - from the peanut seller's jingle to influencers' reels. And, it looks like this trend is not leaving anytime soon. The flute player from Odisha has left us surprised with all the talent, and he even managed to get us grooving to the song again.

Watch the complete video here:

This trend is here to stay.