On World Humanitarian Day, we look closer home at some of the good samaritans, whose efforts, dedication, and noble intentions helped alleviate the sufferings of thousands of citizens: 

1. Sonu Sood

When an entire nation was suffering from a humanitarian crisis, Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero. He arranged meals and transport for migrant workers, airlifted students and workers stranded in India and foreign countries and worked to provide jobs to those laid off. And he did this all with a smile on his face, and an exceptional wit on Twitter. Truly, what a star! 

Sonu Sood
Source: BBC

2. Rana Ayyub

Rana Ayyub's relief work during the pandemic has been nothing short of exemplary. Despite the heat or the rains, Ayyub and her team have been providing rations to poverty-stricken families, working long hours even during Ramzaan, and ensuring that families affected by natural disasters are not left without basic sustenance. As of August 9, Ayyub shared that she and her team had helped 50,000 families. 

Rana Ayyub
Source: Twitter/Rana Ayyub

3. Vikas Khanna

From meal kits to dry ration to footwear, Vikas Khanna and his team have truly set new standards for humanitarian efforts during the pandemic. As of August, he has provided over 27 million meals, and in collaboration with NRDF, provided 500,000 footwear to those in need, and worked with Niine India to provide over 3 million sanitary pads across India. 

Vikas Khanna Feed India
Source: NYT

4. Abid Ali Qureshi (Wahid Biryani, Lucknow)

For the first time in 65 years, Lucknow's famous Wahid Biryani made vegetarian food to feed migrant workers. From Navratan biryani to kebabs, biscuits, sharbat, and milk, as many as 1500 migrants were daily provided hot meals. The owners, and their team, continued to work despite the day-long fasts of Ramzaan. 

Wahid Biryani Lucknow
Source: Quint (Exclusive image)

5. Shahnawaz Shaikh 

After one of his friends lost his pregnant wife to Covid-19, 31-year-old Shahnawaz Shaikh decided to do his bit and save others from this dreadful fate. Along with his friend, he began buying oxygen cylinders and giving them for free to families of Covid-19 patients. He even sold his SUV Ford Endeavor, which he was earlier using to ferry patients, to help with the cause. 

6. Dutee Chand

Sprinter Dutee Chand distributed free ration and sanitary napkins in her village, Chaka Gopalpur in Odisha’s Jajpur district. With help from  KIIT founder and member of parliament Achyuta Samanta, Dutee Chand arranged for food packets for over 1000 families.  

8. Akshay Kothawale

Akshay Kothawale is an autorickshaw driver, who was saving money for his wedding which was postponed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. But when he got to know about the plight of the migrant workers, Akshay donated the entire amount, worth ₹ 2 lakh, to feed the migrants.  Akshay, who also helped pregnant women and senior citizens by providing them free rides to clinics, lost his father during the pandemic. And when helped poured in, he used the amount to further feed migrants. 

Akshay Kothawale
Source: NDTV

9. Sanjukta Lal

When the lockdown was imposed, stray animals--who often depend on handouts offered by locals and volunteers--were left starving on roads. Among the many people who stepped up to help was Sanjukta Lal, volunteer, Bark India Charitable Trust. According to National Geographic, every day, Lal took to the streets of Puducherry, staying out till 1 a.m. to feed as many as 500 dogs. 

Stray Dogs
Source: Deccan Herald (Representational Image)

10. Baba Karnail Singh Khaira

81-year-old Baba Karnail Singh Khaira organized langar for over two months, to feed hungry migrant workers on the Maharashtra highway. He has fed over 2 million people. Despite being overworked, he and his team of 17 'sevaks' continued to feed the migrants round the clock. 

Khair Babaji
Source: Twitter/SinghLions

11. Eric Anton Lobo and Merlin Tuscano

Eric and Merlin ditched their plans for a big, fat wedding and instead, donated their savings to fund a rural COVID-19 care centre. They used the money they'd set aside for their wedding to buy oxygen cylinders and hospital beds to help those in need. The couple also worked with community kitchens to help migrant workers book a spot on shramik special trains. 

Eric and Merlin
Source: ANI

12. K. Kamalathal

K. Kamalathlal is 85 years old, and for the past 30 years, she has been serving idlis for the nominal price of ₹1. And despite the losses incurred during the pandemic, she did not raise the price, thus serving hundreds of hungry migrants. 

TN idili woman
Source: shethepeopletv

12. K. Kamalathal

K. Kamalathlal is 85 years old, and for the past 30 years, she has been serving idlis for the nominal price of ₹1. And despite the losses incurred during the pandemic, she did not raise the price, thus serving hundreds of hungry migrants. 

TN idili woman
Source: shethepeopletv

These are not the only people who did their bit to help those in need. But they certainly proved, that is is the intention that counts, not the means. Their actions are an inspiration and a lesson for all of us. 