On World Humanitarian Day, we look closer home at some of the good samaritans, whose efforts, dedication, and noble intentions helped alleviate the sufferings of thousands of citizens:

1. Sonu Sood

When an entire nation was suffering from a humanitarian crisis, Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero. He arranged meals and transport for migrant workers, airlifted students and workers stranded in India and foreign countries and worked to provide jobs to those laid off. And he did this all with a smile on his face, and an exceptional wit on Twitter. Truly, what a star!

2. Rana Ayyub

Rana Ayyub's relief work during the pandemic has been nothing short of exemplary. Despite the heat or the rains, Ayyub and her team have been providing rations to poverty-stricken families, working long hours even during Ramzaan, and ensuring that families affected by natural disasters are not left without basic sustenance. As of August 9, Ayyub shared that she and her team had helped 50,000 families.

Your hate wont stop us from doing the right thing. Our relief work continues EVERYDAY. Thank you for helping us help them. Here is a link for donations to help the poorest of the poor https://t.co/y6OADrDpPE pic.twitter.com/3egBIfA6Dx — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) August 11, 2020

3. Vikas Khanna

From meal kits to dry ration to footwear, Vikas Khanna and his team have truly set new standards for humanitarian efforts during the pandemic. As of August, he has provided over 27 million meals, and in collaboration with NRDF, provided 500,000 footwear to those in need, and worked with Niine India to provide over 3 million sanitary pads across India.

#FeedIndia continues with a promise and commitment to my mother and my INDIA. #HungerFreeIndia

Crossed 27+ Million Meals on August 15th. 🇮🇳❤️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/YDDGD07GVG — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 17, 2020

4. Abid Ali Qureshi (Wahid Biryani, Lucknow)

For the first time in 65 years, Lucknow's famous Wahid Biryani made vegetarian food to feed migrant workers. From Navratan biryani to kebabs, biscuits, sharbat, and milk, as many as 1500 migrants were daily provided hot meals. The owners, and their team, continued to work despite the day-long fasts of Ramzaan.

'No migrant will leave lucknow hungry'



With this motto in mind Wahid Biryani,for the first time in their 65-year old history have turned vegetarian for a noble cause.

They are feeding 1000 of migrants passing through Lucknow on their way home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pbyV1bhN5C — Khushboo (@Khush_boozing) May 24, 2020

5. Shahnawaz Shaikh

After one of his friends lost his pregnant wife to Covid-19, 31-year-old Shahnawaz Shaikh decided to do his bit and save others from this dreadful fate. Along with his friend, he began buying oxygen cylinders and giving them for free to families of Covid-19 patients. He even sold his SUV Ford Endeavor, which he was earlier using to ferry patients, to help with the cause.

My cousin who was 6-month pregnant passed away due to a lack of oxygen support. It was then that we realised what kind of problem people are facing in getting oxygen support. Shahnawaz also sold his SUV car to meet the growing demand for cylinders: Abbas Rizvi pic.twitter.com/nSUbvfxvkv — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

6. Dutee Chand

Sprinter Dutee Chand distributed free ration and sanitary napkins in her village, Chaka Gopalpur in Odisha’s Jajpur district. With help from KIIT founder and member of parliament Achyuta Samanta, Dutee Chand arranged for food packets for over 1000 families.

8. Akshay Kothawale

Akshay Kothawale is an autorickshaw driver, who was saving money for his wedding which was postponed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. But when he got to know about the plight of the migrant workers, Akshay donated the entire amount, worth ₹ 2 lakh, to feed the migrants. Akshay, who also helped pregnant women and senior citizens by providing them free rides to clinics, lost his father during the pandemic. And when helped poured in, he used the amount to further feed migrants.

When I spoke to Akshay Kothawale last week, He said, Apart from utilising part of the amount for his marriage, He would use the monetary help he had received to provide food and ration kits to the needy and poor people in Pune.

Thank you all for the support ♥️ https://t.co/NOwt5pmdcH — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 2, 2020

9. Sanjukta Lal

When the lockdown was imposed, stray animals--who often depend on handouts offered by locals and volunteers--were left starving on roads. Among the many people who stepped up to help was Sanjukta Lal, volunteer, Bark India Charitable Trust. According to National Geographic, every day, Lal took to the streets of Puducherry, staying out till 1 a.m. to feed as many as 500 dogs.

10. Baba Karnail Singh Khaira

81-year-old Baba Karnail Singh Khaira organized langar for over two months, to feed hungry migrant workers on the Maharashtra highway. He has fed over 2 million people. Despite being overworked, he and his team of 17 'sevaks' continued to feed the migrants round the clock.

"This is a remote, tribal region. Behind us for nearly 150-km, and ahead for nearly 300 km, there's not a single dhaba or restaurant... So most people prefer to halt at 'Guru ka langar' organised by Sikhs and avail of our round-the-clock services," Khaira Babaji pic.twitter.com/zIQqsDLTOa — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 31, 2020

11. Eric Anton Lobo and Merlin Tuscano

Eric and Merlin ditched their plans for a big, fat wedding and instead, donated their savings to fund a rural COVID-19 care centre. They used the money they'd set aside for their wedding to buy oxygen cylinders and hospital beds to help those in need. The couple also worked with community kitchens to help migrant workers book a spot on shramik special trains.

12. K. Kamalathal

K. Kamalathlal is 85 years old, and for the past 30 years, she has been serving idlis for the nominal price of ₹1. And despite the losses incurred during the pandemic, she did not raise the price, thus serving hundreds of hungry migrants.

12. K. Kamalathal

K. Kamalathlal is 85 years old, and for the past 30 years, she has been serving idlis for the nominal price of ₹1. And despite the losses incurred during the pandemic, she did not raise the price, thus serving hundreds of hungry migrants.

These are not the only people who did their bit to help those in need. But they certainly proved, that is is the intention that counts, not the means. Their actions are an inspiration and a lesson for all of us.