Art is a medium that conveys nuance, thoughts, imagination, vision, emotions, and so much more via different forms and styles. With technology in the picture, many artists seem to have embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to materialise their imaginations.

Twitter user Prateek Arora recently shared AI-generated portraits of ‘Old Delhi by Night,’ only he added a supernatural flavour to it. Apparently, he used ghost-like features to induce the feeling of the past in Delhi streets, reported News18.

Take a look at his work. It’s bound to give you goosebumps.

AI-generated pics of Old Delhi Ghost
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
AI pics Prateek Arora
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
AI - pics of Old Delhi
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
AI-Generated Portraits Old Delhi by Night by Prateek Arora
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
art AI photos
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
old delhi street ai pics
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
photography AI
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
AI photos of Old Delhi Street
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
Old Delhi by Night AI
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
Ai photos Delhi
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
Old Delhi Street Photography
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
old delhi
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter
old delhi AI photos Prateek Arora
Source: Prateek Arora – Twitter

Arora used to do street photography in Old Delhi. Talking about the portraits to News18, he said, “It’s got a feeling of history and future at the same time, lots of things changing always, but also lots staying the same.”

Safe to say, people love his haunted take on Old Delhi. Here’s how people are reacting.

You can give a thumbs up to Prateek Arora’s work here.

Also read: This Artist Used AI To Imagine Countries As Women