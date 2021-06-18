Kanta Prasad, the owner of the roadside eatery Baba Ka Dhaba that went viral last year, has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after he reportedly attempted suicide.

Baba Ka Dhaba and its owner went viral last year after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shared his video of fighting to survive during the pandemic. While initially helped poured for the owner and his family, the second wave of the pandemic once again left them struggling to survive.

During this time, there were also several reports about Wasan allegedly cheating Kanta Prasad, though recently, both parties resolved the matter.

All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/u6404OBlnn — Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) June 14, 2021

However, as per reports, it now appears that Kanta Prasad attempted suicide but was rescued in time and admitted to a hospital. When the Police received a PCR call about a man attempting suicide, the police reached the hospital and realized that the man in question was Kanta Prasad.

He (Kanta Prasad) is currently undergoing treatment. His wife informed the police that he had been depressed for the last few days.

- Sr. Police Officer to Indian Express

Currently, he is under observation at the hospital.

If you are in distress, experiencing trauma, or facing a mental and emotional crisis, please reach out to Aasra's 24x7 helpline at +91-9820466726.