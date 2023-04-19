We have all seen fans holding placards at matches supporting their favourite teams and players. At the recent match that was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, fans showed up with placards. But one placard which had a message for Virat Kohli caught everyone’s attention. The message on it has left the internet furious.

Shared by a user who goes by the name Dr Nimo Yadav on Twitter, the message on the placard read, “Hi Virat uncle, Can I take Vamika on a Date?!” The now-viral tweet shows a child holding the placard. The user wrote, “Here is something wrong with parenting, IDK why people are finding it cute.”

Here is something wrong with parenting, idk why people are finding it cute pic.twitter.com/xj5DqZHRmx — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 17, 2023

The tweet has fetched over 647K views, over 9K likes, and more than 1K retweets and comments. The user also tweeted how clueless the child looks.

Netizens were furious at the message on the placard. Many commented how it wasn’t cute and they condemned the parents for this behaviour. Others mentioned how the child was simply obeying whatever his parents had asked him to do and urged the parents to do better.

Some people can go to extreme lengths just to gain attention that they even use their own kids 😑

