As we all know, North India has turned into a literal oven. The temperatures are soaring, and how. From people cooking rotis and eggs outdoors to funny videos of people carrying buckets of water with them to cool themselves down, we're obviously coping with humour!



But this content creator and pilot decided to use this as an opportunity to do some good. Tapesh Kumar and his wife Prachi Goswami went ahead and served people cool glasses of Rooh Afza!

In the video the two are seen serving up glass after glass (and even whole steel containers worth) to passersby and and happily so. It's just so endearing to see, because so many people, as we know, have obligations and are at the mercy of the harsh weather.

Tapesh also uploads some really witty and heartwarming videos that have to do with his profession and the wonderful life he's leading with his wife Prachi, who by the way, is also a pilot. Now this is what we call a power couple.

You can watch the entire video here.

And here is all the love netizens decided to give the duo for pretty much, doing god's work!

The kids also began helping them by the end! THAT's when you know you're doing something from the heart, when others also join in to help.