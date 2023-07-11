In the past few days, Delhi has received heavy rainfall that broke a 41-year record. Delhi received 153mm of rain on Sunday and that is the highest the capital city has received in July since 1982. And not just Delhi, but the adjoining NCR regions also witnessed incessant rains.

And just like clockwork, the heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging and flood-like situations in major parts of Delhi and Gurgaon. This is the case with every monsoon, every year. The water level of the Yamuna was flowing above the danger mark and an Orange alert has been issued. Yamuna has been rising continuously as the neighbouring Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage.

#WATCH | Delhi | River Yamuna has crossed warning level. At 1 pm, water level of the river recorded at 204.63 m. At 1 pm, 1,90,837 cusecs of water released from Hathinikund barrage into Yamuna pic.twitter.com/644xxOHYjv — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

But amidst these water logging incidents, if there is one part of the NCR which isn’t facing a bad situation right now, it is Noida. Many people took to social media to share multiple pictures from Noida where the situation was not as bad as in Delhi or Gurgaon and it sparked a debate.

In these two cities, the daily commute became impossible as there was knee-deep water on the roads. People shared visuals of roads in Noida where there was no waterlogging. They praised the infrastructure and many also wished to move there.

Here’s what people had to say.

Eldeco Sec 93 Noida

Heavy rain

But no water logging reports from Noida#Noidarains#Delhirains pic.twitter.com/Khd5NMOX0X — Sunil Kakrania (@sunilkakrania) July 9, 2023

Hours of incessant rain yet zero water logging on this major arterial road connecting Noida to Noida Extension. Can be a lesson in town planning. pic.twitter.com/hqSHEy5FX6 — Rajiv Kumar Mishra (@rajivjournalist) July 10, 2023

Looking at all the flooding and chaos videos and news about Gurgaon traffic with really so little rain, I feel Noida has a world class infra on a relative scale. Some pics.. pic.twitter.com/DUvjQBsTO7 — Dinesh Rathi (@dineshsrathi) July 9, 2023

Super impressed with Noida about one thing – it has been raining since yesterday but no water logging on the roads! Take that Gurgaon! People don’t want to believe it, but Noida has much better basic infra than Gurgaon. pic.twitter.com/GRByxQOXYU — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) July 9, 2023

This is the kind of city planning, layout and utilities I want in all Indian cities. We all deserve this infra. Not Chennai OMR, Bangalore ORR, Gurgaon, etc. https://t.co/szFRqgNCBU — Krishnan (@cvkrishnan) July 9, 2023

It's geology. Noida is the upper Bank of the Yamuna. Very less chance of water logging unless someone messes up really bad with engineering. https://t.co/wXttQiK09y — Anand Sankar (@kalapian_) July 9, 2023

Amidst heavy rain and all the water logging news coming from neighbouring #DelhiRain and #Gurgaon! I went out for a drive in Noida – clean roads, no water logging… Noida Authority must be complemented! — Krishna Mohan Jha (@jhakrishna) July 9, 2023

Atleast there was no water logging related issues in Noida, Gurgaon is worst. Noida>>>> Gurgaon — Ayush (@Ayushishm) July 9, 2023

Having seen so many vids of Delhi & Gurgaon after one full day of rain so glad I made the choice to shift to Noida. It has its problems but infra is way better than Delhi / Gurgaon. https://t.co/xE9eBw3M5I — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) July 9, 2023

It’s time citizens get better infrastructure from their governments.