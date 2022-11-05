We all know how blatant racism against the Black community is quite apparent — even now — in The United States Of America. The community has had to fight years of oppression, stereotypes, and vile racist sentiments through movements, rebellions, and protests to trace a path of progress.

Ever since George Floyd’s horrific murder set off the Black Lives Matter movement in America, the calls for reparations to victims of slavery and their descendants have intensified. But their case is being undermined by some people who’re raising concerns over Asian-American racism. One such individual is Asra Nomani, an American author who migrated from India at the age of 4.

In a 5-minute long video shared by Nomani on her Twitter handle, she expressed how Asian-American kids face discrimination during admissions to premium educational institutions. After a 4.5 hour long Supreme Court discussion, she said the Universities miss out on the plight of Asian kids in their little ‘song and dance on diversity.’

Born in India, I was on an emotional roller coaster today in the Supreme Court, listening to 3 justices + 4 lawyers try to gaslight America on the reality of anti-Asian racism. Fortunately, 4 justices argued fiercely. My bet: 6-2, Harvard loses. 6-3 UNC loses. America wins 💯 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IsQ1yK8Ny1 — Asra Nomani – Living in "somebody else's country" (@AsraNomani) October 31, 2022

She’s fighting against Affirmative Action in her bid for ‘fair’ and ‘just’ admissions to eliminate policies and practices seeking to include the underrepresented community that was marginalized and oppressed for years in American history.

Twitter is calling her out for harbouring Anti-Black sentiments and sidelining the struggles of the Black Community in America.

In today's episode of "how can I be racist when I am brown?"

Privileged Desis truly are the scum of the earth https://t.co/fWYQlunp6D — Urooj Janglati (@Roojinator) November 5, 2022

Indians are the most anti-black community in the US. https://t.co/oufWDQzKxB — poonam (@poonamkachanddd) November 5, 2022

Moved to America as a kid from India it seems. It is black people who fought to make immigration more diverse and now this woman who was probably a beneficiary of black people’s struggle is fighting to end affirmative action.



Shame. https://t.co/RTgX9r79Rw — pinkpaisley پنک پیسلی (@pinkpaisley3) November 4, 2022

If you thought racism is done by whites and Brahm!nism done Brahm!ns. Look👇A privileged OC Muslim migrates to US for better & luxurious life, ignoring the history of struggle of Blacks, wants to block their progress through affirmation action like the same reason Meritorious https://t.co/eC7OSlsa6u — 🖤 Kaala Seth 🖤 (@4m_raj) November 4, 2022

Anti-black racism in this thread is breathtakingly disheartening. but then Indians in the diaspora carry their bigotry with them, Dr. Ambedkar has said this already. @hughlaurie @AnandWrites – are you sure you follow her with awareness of where she stands on AA? https://t.co/udLbUYPbgI — sat (@mondvollmond) November 4, 2022

Upper caste Muslims from India, who have oppressed lower castes, accumulated generational wealth and social capital, and moved for greener pastures are now trying to oppress marginalized African Americans in US in name of meritocracy n "Amercn dreams". #CasteInAmerica https://t.co/DtPhaj6P8S — Shafiullah Anis (@KungfuPasmanda) November 4, 2022

Asra has forgotten the racist history in America. Why is she not fighting the British and their Vice Roy system. Here are the heros whose legacy she hopes to destroy. https://t.co/eFIdIJWvFY pic.twitter.com/8honAlwKkJ — Jassaphine (@jassaphine) November 3, 2022

So many immigrants coming into the U.S and trying to disrupt systems that were established for Native populations. Freedmen need Sovereignty and new schools. We can’t stay in systems with these ppl! This is India where they tell dark skin ppl to bleach their skin right???! https://t.co/Hif5DAFuYg — One of "The Blacks" (@HowTheWestWS) November 1, 2022

Please let it be so! You & the other Asian activists along with our allies are fighting for the following generations whose hard work, nose to the grindstone, & family sacrifices should be rewarded not punished! — Andrew Wong 🇺🇸 (@ayankeeoriginal) November 1, 2022

My people love to be anti-black and oppress others. https://t.co/A0FnLDJme8 — Anjy Cramer (@AnjyCramer) October 31, 2022

Calling out racism towards Asian-American is one thing, but discriminating against another community to fight for your ends does not make much sense.

Also Read: This Thread About Desi Parents Being Afraid Of Black People In The US Shows Just How Racist We Are