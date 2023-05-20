Growing old with your significant other is truly a blessing. It’s the result of togetherness for years while falling in love deeper and deeper with your partner. Now, you may have come across many instances of couples staying in love even after decades. Remember the Sikh couple who went viral for their romantic dance on Lamborghini by The Doorbeen?

Source: Humans of Bombay

We have found example of pure love. An old video of an elderly couple enjoying a song from the 1981 film, Kranti, has caught our attention on Instagram.

And it is a treat to watch.

The clip posted by Nanda Chauhan (@sush.ila3971) shows the couple sharing a heartwarming moment as they lip-sync a portion from the track titled Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi. Both of them can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they enjoy each other’s presence.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here:

The classic song was picturised on Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini in the 1981 film. It was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh.

Source: YouTube

Coming back to the clip, netizens are loving this adorable couple:

God bless this adorable couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: This Adorable Clip Of An Elderly Punjabi Couple Getting Pictures Clicked Is All Feels