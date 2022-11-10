It is a huge step when students move out from their hometowns to another city to study in their dream college. It is a proud moment for students because they get a step closer to their dreams and get their first taste of adulthood. On the other hand, it is an equally proud and sad moment for their parents.

A viral video on Instagram captured this emotion successfully. Shared by Preksha Mohil, the highly emotional clip will leave you teary-eyed. Not just the video, but the caption she added will manage to tug at your hearts.

The video shows Preksha’s parents travelling in an e-rickshaw to drop their daughter off at Miranda House, Delhi University. The college was their “dream destination”. Preksha added how she noticed tears rolling down her father’s face when they were exploring the campus. Her father was proud and overwhelmed by her daughter’s achievement.

Screenshot from Preksha Mohil’s Instagram video

“He was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions. The fact that his jigar ka tukda will be living far away from him was a bitter truth too. But those tears told me that all the sacrifices I made, all the hard work I did, and each and everything I did to achieve this dream was all worth it in the end,” added Preksha.

The video took me back to that emotional moment when my parents had dropped me off at a college in a different city. Here’s what people had to say about this emotional video.

The video has received more than 1.5 million likes and more than 10 million views.

