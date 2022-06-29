If you have ever travelled on local trains, you are well aware of the hustle one goes through. Nonetheless, standing in the queue to buy a ticket is a test of our patience.
Talking about locals, we stumbled upon a man from Indian railways who has mastered the art of giving tickets to the passengers. He is so quick that in just 15 seconds, he gives tickets to three passengers.
Have a look at how surprisingly fast this man is printing tickets. Indeed the skill shows his years of experience in the field.
Somewhere in Indian Railways this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/1ZGnirXA9d— Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) June 28, 2022
The video was shared by Mumbai Railway Users and has garnered more than 24k views and 1k likes.
People on Twitter are hailing this Railway employee, who must be in his 60s. If you know the plight of standing in the queue to buy tickets, this video surely win your heart.
If Mumbai's fast paced life had a face! ⤵️ https://t.co/8BtrbVpB8l— Rohit Walavalkar (@lowfundwalaa) June 29, 2022
Typical Mumbai local station scenes.— Nishad Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@nishadkulkarni) June 29, 2022
These guys are real pro! 🙌 #Mumbai https://t.co/3kdOsohy39
When u r doing something continuously for hours and for days and weeks with a fire in the belly to do something in life , the results are called achieving something extraordinary which is seen here with this person. The smile , the pain is both seen on his face & the fire . https://t.co/JAvJut3t0S— Ramesh Mishra (@svkramesh69) June 29, 2022
Fastest fingers first class!!! #respect https://t.co/LXBZsp949y— Santosh R Shetty (@santois) June 29, 2022
He was few Years Back Behind Ticket Window, Like Another Railway Employee. or Most of Such Peoples.— Deepak P 🇮🇳 (@DeepakPoche) June 29, 2022
This is Advantage of Privatization. He Makes More Money Per Day with his Skills .
Itna fast train ka ticket milega to zindagi me kabhi line nai lagegi— Vinayak Naik (@praddytweeter05) June 28, 2022
Automating the automation. https://t.co/PymR62qkiJ— eMptee 🇮🇳 (@mayurthakare) June 29, 2022
Appreciate such Railway Executive @AshwiniVaishnaw https://t.co/pb7159N8iy— N Ramani Iyer (@HeyRamani) June 29, 2022
I take 15 seconds to find the station on the map. https://t.co/L689AARw6F— Jyoti J. (@JyotiBaneJwala) June 29, 2022
The speed of issuing tickets over ATVM (Automated Ticket Vending Machine) by this ATVM facilitator! ❤️🙏 #IndianRailways #tickets— Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) June 29, 2022
ATVM facilitators are retired employees hired to help the commuters get tickets over ATVMs faster and they are paid a 3% commission on ticket sales. https://t.co/o0mNks576F
Amazing https://t.co/uyV52hwDQn— Anil K Shakya (@anilpjournalist) June 29, 2022
Surely, this is a peek Mumbai local station scene. High five! If you relate.
Read more: This Newspaper Seller's Monologue On Printed Words Will Surely Make You Read An Akhbar.