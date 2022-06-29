If you have ever travelled on local trains, you are well aware of the hustle one goes through. Nonetheless, standing in the queue to buy a ticket is a test of our patience.

Talking about locals, we stumbled upon a man from Indian railways who has mastered the art of giving tickets to the passengers. He is so quick that in just 15 seconds, he gives tickets to three passengers.

Have a look at how surprisingly fast this man is printing tickets. Indeed the skill shows his years of experience in the field.

Somewhere in Indian Railways this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/1ZGnirXA9d — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) June 28, 2022

The video was shared by Mumbai Railway Users and has garnered more than 24k views and 1k likes.

People on Twitter are hailing this Railway employee, who must be in his 60s. If you know the plight of standing in the queue to buy tickets, this video surely win your heart.

If Mumbai's fast paced life had a face! ⤵️ https://t.co/8BtrbVpB8l — Rohit Walavalkar (@lowfundwalaa) June 29, 2022

Typical Mumbai local station scenes.

These guys are real pro! 🙌 #Mumbai https://t.co/3kdOsohy39 — Nishad Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@nishadkulkarni) June 29, 2022

When u r doing something continuously for hours and for days and weeks with a fire in the belly to do something in life , the results are called achieving something extraordinary which is seen here with this person. The smile , the pain is both seen on his face & the fire . https://t.co/JAvJut3t0S — Ramesh Mishra (@svkramesh69) June 29, 2022

Damn this person in his PRIME would have been a computers nightmare https://t.co/0maApMnq9H — bernardsean chettiar (@Bernar_D_sean) June 29, 2022

He was few Years Back Behind Ticket Window, Like Another Railway Employee. or Most of Such Peoples.



This is Advantage of Privatization. He Makes More Money Per Day with his Skills . — Deepak P 🇮🇳 (@DeepakPoche) June 29, 2022

Itna fast train ka ticket milega to zindagi me kabhi line nai lagegi — Vinayak Naik (@praddytweeter05) June 28, 2022

I take 15 seconds to find the station on the map. https://t.co/L689AARw6F — Jyoti J. (@JyotiBaneJwala) June 29, 2022

The speed of issuing tickets over ATVM (Automated Ticket Vending Machine) by this ATVM facilitator! ❤️🙏 #IndianRailways #tickets



ATVM facilitators are retired employees hired to help the commuters get tickets over ATVMs faster and they are paid a 3% commission on ticket sales. https://t.co/o0mNks576F — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) June 29, 2022

Surely, this is a peek Mumbai local station scene. High five! If you relate.

Read more: This Newspaper Seller's Monologue On Printed Words Will Surely Make You Read An Akhbar.