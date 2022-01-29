Influencer Malvika Sitlani Aryan recently launched a perfume under her personal care line MASIC Beauty, and was immediately called out for copying the design of Jo Malone perfumes.

To be fair, one sees why. Here's the perfume launched by Malvika.

And here's Jo Malone Cologne.

Anyway, things got to a point where she had to issue an apology, which she would have been better off without because it only made things worse.

She tried to pass it off as a coincidence, a reasoning people did not buy.

Someone's gotten themselves in trouble.