Not all influencers are bad but a huge number of them seem to have lost the plot completely. As is evident by the case of the recent Tesla crash in Los Angeles.

The incident started getting attention after the Los Angeles police issued a notice, announcing $1000 reward for anyone who could give leads for the person behind the crash, the video of which has since gone viral. In the video, one can see a person driving a Tesla driving over a hill and then landing on two vehicles parked on the road.

We have received over 50 tips and anticipate more due the story going viral. Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account. — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) March 21, 2022

This obviously is as dangerous as it gets and 'influencer' named Dominykas Zeglaitis AKA Durte Dom has claimed responsibility for it.

Earlier today the LAPD said “Durte Dom” Zeglaitis was a person of interest in a Tesla stunt crash that went viral on TikTok. But the person who filmed the stunt says Dom wasn’t even there.



New from me and @KalhanR https://t.co/CONjXLBpIM — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) March 21, 2022

Whether he was the dirver or not, Dominykas Zeglatis aka, Durte Dom seems to be using the TESLA JUMP as a marketing stunt. The edibles shown in the viral video are from his own company. Alex Choi who filmed it says he wasn't even there. pic.twitter.com/NoFj6kGhrl — Tactical Consumption (@TactConsumption) March 21, 2022

He has posted many videos on TikTok, including that of the accident, claiming that he did it on purpose and even taking pride in it.

The police are now looking into the matter amid rumours that Dominykas, in fact, may not have done it and is taking responsibility just to get attention.

Which, if true, is gross.

A line has to be drawn because people out there are losing their minds over clout.