In testing times like the current ones we are facing, it is imperative that people from all faiths and backgrounds come together to fight the common enemy.

And India is doing just that. Sadly, there are many instances of communal hate as well, but we would like to shift the focus on the positive ones, the comforting ones, the ones which prove that religion always binds people, even over religion. Here are some of them:

1. Members of the Sikh community sanitising Jama Masjid ahead of Eid.

2. Vaishno Devi shrine serving iftari and sehri to quarantined people on fast.

3. Muslim men performing last rites of a Hindu man whose relatives couldn't reach in time due to the lockdown.

4. Gurdwara Haa Da Naara Sahib in Malerkotla, Punjab, feeding madarsa students who were stranded due to the lockdown.

gurudwara feeding madarsa students
Source: The Tribune

5. Muslim woman Imrana Saifi sanitising temples and mosques amid the pandemic during Ramzaan.

6. Hindu family arranging iftar for a young boy stranded in Assam amid nationwide lockdown.

7. Similarly, another Hindu family preparing iftar for Kashmiri muslims stuck in West Bengal.

8. A Hindu activist taken in by a muslim family in Jammu, who also made sure that he gets proper vegetarian food during Navratri even as all of them were on fast during Ramzaan.

kashmiri muslim family feeding a hindu man
Source: The Wire

9. Muslim woman Alisha Khan donating blood to a Hindu patient after her first roza.

10. A church in Germany allowing Muslims to offer namaaz when they couldn't fit inside the neighbourhood mosque due to social distancing rules.

11. A young Muslim migrant worker Mohammad Yakub doing everything to save his Hindu friend Amrit while travelling to UP from Gujarat. The friend unfortunately couldn't survive.

yakub with amrit
Source: Matters India

12. Dev Kumar from Assam keeping 13 Muslim migrant workers from Bihar in his house. "This being the Ramzan month, somebody brings fruits and somebody else brings something else for them. Every evening, my family offers puja and they offer their Ramzan namaaz," he said.

When all of this ends and things go back to normal, these are the stories we will like to keep in our hearts.