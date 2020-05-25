In testing times like the current ones we are facing, it is imperative that people from all faiths and backgrounds come together to fight the common enemy.

And India is doing just that. Sadly, there are many instances of communal hate as well, but we would like to shift the focus on the positive ones, the comforting ones, the ones which prove that religion always binds people, even over religion. Here are some of them:

1. Members of the Sikh community sanitising Jama Masjid ahead of Eid.

Sikhs sanitise Jama Masjid in time for the festival.

EID MUBARAK ! pic.twitter.com/yopjR1GeDL — Ashok Singh Garcha (@AshokSGarcha) May 23, 2020

2. Vaishno Devi shrine serving iftari and sehri to quarantined people on fast.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been providing sehri and iftar to around 500 muslim during the holy month of Ramadan. https://t.co/UpgbR4EUKN — Alisha Bari (@BariAlisha) May 23, 2020

3. Muslim men performing last rites of a Hindu man whose relatives couldn't reach in time due to the lockdown.

A true example of United India! 48 yr old Ravi shanker died of cancer in Bulandshahr leaving behind 4 children and wife. A poor family and no relatives to support due to lock down, his Muslim neighbors came forward and performed the last rites. Slaute to United India pic.twitter.com/MTREDh4F2m — Rajat Rai (@RajatRai26) March 30, 2020

4. Gurdwara Haa Da Naara Sahib in Malerkotla, Punjab, feeding madarsa students who were stranded due to the lockdown.

5. Muslim woman Imrana Saifi sanitising temples and mosques amid the pandemic during Ramzaan.

Please meet the Indian Muslim female hero Imrana Saifi, a #CoronaWarrior.



She wears a burqa, keeps her Ramadan fast, and also sanitizes #Hindu temples from the virus.



She also says her intention is to “uphold the #secular culture of #India.”https://t.co/odEM5g09j6 — Mustafa Akyol (@AkyolinEnglish) May 8, 2020

6. Hindu family arranging iftar for a young boy stranded in Assam amid nationwide lockdown.

📸:A Hindu family arranges Iftar for a Muslim boy stranded in Majuli,Assam due to #Lockdown #Ramadan2020 #Ramadan #AIRpic:Kristi Bora pic.twitter.com/hTP4T959cb — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 27, 2020

7. Similarly, another Hindu family preparing iftar for Kashmiri muslims stuck in West Bengal.

8. A Hindu activist taken in by a muslim family in Jammu, who also made sure that he gets proper vegetarian food during Navratri even as all of them were on fast during Ramzaan.

9. Muslim woman Alisha Khan donating blood to a Hindu patient after her first roza.

Muslim woman donates blood to Hindu patient after first ‘roza’

29 year Alisha Khan displayed a rare show of humanity and brotherhood, when soon after her first ‘roza’ (fast during Ramzan) she decided to donate blood to Vijay Rastogi, one she hardly knew.https://t.co/zyLk8fyIG9 — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) May 5, 2020

10. A church in Germany allowing Muslims to offer namaaz when they couldn't fit inside the neighbourhood mosque due to social distancing rules.

Church Pastor Monika Mathias of The Martha Lutheran Church in Berlin, while welcoming Muslims, for Friday Namaaz, said "and it's beautiful to feel that way about each other" ❤️. #ramadankareem pic.twitter.com/X8EnqcU6dZ — Roÿ (@youngroy25) May 24, 2020

11. A young Muslim migrant worker Mohammad Yakub doing everything to save his Hindu friend Amrit while travelling to UP from Gujarat. The friend unfortunately couldn't survive.

12. Dev Kumar from Assam keeping 13 Muslim migrant workers from Bihar in his house. "This being the Ramzan month, somebody brings fruits and somebody else brings something else for them. Every evening, my family offers puja and they offer their Ramzan namaaz," he said.

When all of this ends and things go back to normal, these are the stories we will like to keep in our hearts.