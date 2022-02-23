ITBP jawans are known to protect the country in the coldest temperatures. Currently, they guard the second highest outpost in the world OP Dorjila Post at 18,750 feet where temperatures go down to -35 degree Celsius.

We can't even imagine functioning at these temperatures. Recently, a video of an ITBP Commandant doing push-ups at 17,500 feet in Ladakh surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh.



(Source: ITBP)

Ratan Singh Sonal, a 55-year-old ITBP Commandant, did 65 push-ups as the temperatures went down to -30 degrees Celsius.

Netizens felt proud of his act.

Just last week, Ratan Singh led a team of 6 mountaineers to the peak of Mount Karzok Kangri. This as the first-ever ascent of the 20,177 feet high mountain. The minimum temperature at the peak was - 40 degree Celsius.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central mountaineering team scaled Mount Karzok Kangri in Ladakh on 20th Feb in extreme weather conditions where the minimum temperature is -40 degrees celsius these days. This was the first-ever ascent to Mount Karzok Kangri. pic.twitter.com/FUSxMwjFh5 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Salute to his dedication.