Trigger Warning: The article carries content on a sexual harassment incident that can be triggering for some people. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

In an exceedingly unsettling incident from Rajasthan, a Korean Vlogger was sexually harassed by a local man while recording a video of herself. The video of the shameful incident that took place in Jodhpur has gone viral online.

Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur India.



She was stalked until the man flashed his genitals at her.



He wasn't arrested until the video went viral and activists called out to the police to take action. pic.twitter.com/XgBPa5KRzE — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) April 19, 2023

In the video, the man can be seen following the woman strolling on the streets, then he flashes his private parts, and she runs away, scared, shouting for help.

Reportedly, after the incident went viral, police took the accused into custody. In a statement to ANI, Jodhput East DCP Amrita Duhan said, “A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him.”

Rajasthan | A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him: Dr Amrita Duhan, DCP, Jodhpur East pic.twitter.com/DTAYNXLbeg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 18, 2023

Reportedly, the accused will also be subjected to a medical examination, given there are claims regardong his mental illness.

Naturally, the triggering incident has outraged social media. People are calling out the lack of women’s safety in India and asking for severe punishment for the accused.

Can Indian men not?



Like wtf man https://t.co/qnCTAhodTF — Kk | INPRNT OPEN! working on zines! (@kk_is_arting) April 19, 2023

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also took to Twitter calling out the disgusting incident.

Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country. Am writing to Shri @AshokGehlot51 to take strongest action! pic.twitter.com/8vfjblcizx — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 18, 2023

Fuck. Indian men are fucking disgusting https://t.co/EGpJOLjiHZ — Jin Jiyan Azadi (@777Kpoptrash) April 19, 2023

i will never understand what goes through these demons heads. like what makes you think flashing your genitals is erotic. https://t.co/d5mJurDzhG — altyuh (@teyamawyel) April 19, 2023

What the fuck. He deserves prison for life. — DIEGO (@diegosaurs) April 19, 2023

The fact he thinks she’s liking it?!? Broo she’s literally running away from you screaming slurs at you?!?? https://t.co/cNqY4E1lkH — Bhavya (@bloopityboo) April 19, 2023

I wonder where does he place his dignity? Not even a bit sense of shame? Like animals, but worst. https://t.co/MxM4OPR1K8 — ⋆ ☽ ⋆ ˎ ✧· (@anifaresailema) April 19, 2023

off my very limited korean the first thing she says is very literally “who is STILL following me”😐 https://t.co/7VnkNzlL1G — dixie rekt🪁 (@uwu_skullz) April 19, 2023

TW: sexual harassment



Flashing is so common here, most women don’t even register it as sexual harassment, or file a complaint. I myself have been flashed twice.



I still don’t get why men do it. https://t.co/aTX013CjOe — Sophie (@azenithromycin) April 19, 2023

This is why women feel unsafe. What the fuck is wrong with men? We don't care to see your dick, thanks, but no thanks. Creep. https://t.co/n2XKkRa8zS — Brandy with a why? (@brandy_withawhy) April 19, 2023

I have been through these tiny lanes in Jodhpur, lots of boys roam around here cause their homes are very near to this lanes. As always I blame his parents for not teaching him how to respect opposite gender https://t.co/n4Wb8MKzCV — বিদ্যেবোঝাই বাবুমশাই (@rohan_nerd) April 19, 2023

Last year, another Korean National got harassed by two men on the streets of Mumbai. One of the men was seen holding her hand and pulling her hand towards the two-wheeler, despite her insistent ‘NO.’ Mumbai Police took prompt action and registered a sexual assault case and arrested the accused men.