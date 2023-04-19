Trigger Warning: The article carries content on a sexual harassment incident that can be triggering for some people. Viewer’s discretion is advised.
In an exceedingly unsettling incident from Rajasthan, a Korean Vlogger was sexually harassed by a local man while recording a video of herself. The video of the shameful incident that took place in Jodhpur has gone viral online.
In the video, the man can be seen following the woman strolling on the streets, then he flashes his private parts, and she runs away, scared, shouting for help.
Reportedly, after the incident went viral, police took the accused into custody. In a statement to ANI, Jodhput East DCP Amrita Duhan said, “A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him.”
Reportedly, the accused will also be subjected to a medical examination, given there are claims regardong his mental illness.
Naturally, the triggering incident has outraged social media. People are calling out the lack of women’s safety in India and asking for severe punishment for the accused.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also took to Twitter calling out the disgusting incident.
Last year, another Korean National got harassed by two men on the streets of Mumbai. One of the men was seen holding her hand and pulling her hand towards the two-wheeler, despite her insistent ‘NO.’ Mumbai Police took prompt action and registered a sexual assault case and arrested the accused men.