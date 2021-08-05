If you're on the internet, you've probably watched the viral video of a woman slapping a cab driver, 22 times on-record, at the Awadh crossing in Lucknow. In the video, she can be seen slapping the cab driver, breaking his phone and even hurting a person who stepped in to defend him.

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason pic.twitter.com/mMH7BE0wu1 — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

The woman, Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, has accused the taxi driver, Saadat Ali Siddiqui of trying to run her over. In an interview, she is now stating that she slapped him multiple times, in self-defence.

Kam pade hain, jyada padne chahiye the. If police had done its work, I would not have had to do it...They'll hit and run away, Self defence nahi karenge. Is our life cheap? The police will get a postmortem done and send the body home. Who will be at a loss?

- Priyadarshini Yadav to NDTV

Both the parties involved have filed complaints against each other. While she is yet to be arrested, he has spent 28 hours in jail post the incident.

I was slapped 22-23 times, have lost my self-respect, I cannot look people in the eyes. They are asking questions. I have not stepped out of my house. I am an Ola driver, only I know how I am managing my expenses.

- Saadat Ali Siddiqui to NDTV

'Arrest Lucknow Girl' trended on Twitter for days after the video went viral. However, the truth is yet to be revealed as both sides make their statements.