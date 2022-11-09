An old adage says that food brings people closer. This is what happened when an Indian family travelled to Pakistan for their daughter’s tennis match. The Indian family received a warm welcome from a Pakistan resident whom they asked for a lift. A video of this incident has gone viral and trust us, it is the most heartwarming thing you will see on the internet today.

Shared by a journalist from Pakistan, the video shows the Indian family feasting on Hyderabadi biryani. The video documents how this family from Hyderabad asked a Pakistan resident, Tahir Khan, for a lift. Tahir adds how the family is in Islamabad to attend their daughter’s tennis match.

1/2 How sweet 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8Oiv1QfTLn — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 8, 2022

Knowing that the family is from India, Tahir invited the family and the daughters to his office for a meal. The video shows the family sharing their experience of travelling to Pakistan. The family said that they did not expect a heartwarming welcome and were amazed by the hospitality of the people.

The video has received more than 23K likes and over 284.5K views. Here’s what people had to say about this video.

Looks like they got to experience the famous Pukhtun hospitality. https://t.co/1M9DLsmGyx — Prince 🇵🇰🇦🇫🇮🇪 (@AzzyShahzzy) November 8, 2022

I would love to see more such friendly rendezvous between two neighbouring countries: Pakistan & India.

❤️ https://t.co/Qih5aT7Q8b — Sana khan Nadeem (@SanaInParadise) November 8, 2022

You'll get the same love when in india. It's shocking to see where the hate comes from when on ground both people are just good people wanting to live in peace — meg fielder (@Megfielde) November 8, 2022

There is a deep connection of brotherhood among our people, it's just cricket which is turning us into enemies. Ban kar denge hum bas ye cup Jeet ke 🤣🤣 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) November 8, 2022

i can vouch for this the same hospitality given to my uncle when he went to Lahore in 2018 …no shopkeeper charged him once he said hes from India….people friendship will always continue…cricket banter will also..LOL — bhupesh kakkar (@bhupi_kak) November 8, 2022

It doesn’t matter where you from Love and Respect is a universal thing that should be given by everyone everywhere. Thanks Tahir khan humanity is above everything 🙏❤️ — Sher Khan Achakzai (@SherKhanAchakz1) November 8, 2022

Divided by borders, united by the good ol’ biryani.