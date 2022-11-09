An old adage says that food brings people closer. This is what happened when an Indian family travelled to Pakistan for their daughter’s tennis match. The Indian family received a warm welcome from a Pakistan resident whom they asked for a lift. A video of this incident has gone viral and trust us, it is the most heartwarming thing you will see on the internet today.
Shared by a journalist from Pakistan, the video shows the Indian family feasting on Hyderabadi biryani. The video documents how this family from Hyderabad asked a Pakistan resident, Tahir Khan, for a lift. Tahir adds how the family is in Islamabad to attend their daughter’s tennis match.
Knowing that the family is from India, Tahir invited the family and the daughters to his office for a meal. The video shows the family sharing their experience of travelling to Pakistan. The family said that they did not expect a heartwarming welcome and were amazed by the hospitality of the people.
The video has received more than 23K likes and over 284.5K views. Here’s what people had to say about this video.
Divided by borders, united by the good ol’ biryani.