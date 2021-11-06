Who doesn't know Diwali and its aftermath? Over the past few years, we have seen a drastic increase in air pollution immediately after Diwali.
This year, too people are sharing pictures of smog engulfing the skies post-Diwali.
Diwali smog at Chennai.— Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) November 4, 2021
Location: TTK Road.
Wearing mask is necessary, not just to protect from corona but also from air pollution. pic.twitter.com/7DzYFasJh4
Horrible smog in chennai! Worsened by rains ? #Chennai #Diwali #Chennairains #Smog pic.twitter.com/KJBW12IRd5— Sankett (@Sankettn) November 4, 2021
The smog returns to choke Delhi and its suburbs.— Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) November 4, 2021
Happy Diwali.#Diwali #smog #pollution pic.twitter.com/pODrUfCJBO
Heavy smog near Akshardham, Delhi— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 5, 2021
The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the “hazardous” category at Janpath early on Friday, a day after #Diwali celebrations.
📸@rajkraj_ht /Hindustan Times pic.twitter.com/3FoKUV8utd
say hello to the world-famous #Diwali smog in Delhi-NCR 👋🏾— Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) November 4, 2021
(Despite the ban, I heard and saw several people bursting firecrackers last night. Not just kids, full grown ups too.) pic.twitter.com/a7g18GT7x5
Not a pleasant site in #Chennai.— Ankit (@i_ankitjain) November 4, 2021
Post #Diwali smog will literally give you zero visibility in some places. pic.twitter.com/qV1rXVaJTJ
This is a smog in Greater Noida, after Diwali, photo taken from 18 floor, at 1 pm pic.twitter.com/cGBm4Bk4SV— Pronob Kumar Roy (@PronobKumarRoy) November 5, 2021
Smog in the city! Visibility < 100 mtrs.#Chennai #Diwali pic.twitter.com/GsHFrN6mqJ— Sai Bhavithran (@Saibhavithran) November 4, 2021
I am not flying above Amazon forest ..our Chennai..smog and beautiful crackers on Diwali day. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/dey2THphOV— Srini Sundar (@SriniSundar1) November 4, 2021
Day after Diwali smog. Delhi is out there, somewhere. pic.twitter.com/S8Rifq1Vkl— Tim Witcher (@europeasia) November 5, 2021
This image does no justice to the amount of smog there is around here. We can't see the next high rise building on the side #Diwali pic.twitter.com/VJ7rfMNwqH— Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) November 4, 2021
Today morning in #Delhi Thick blanket of smog shrouds after Diwali, air quality at Rajpath in 'hazardous' category. Its not only the crackers but other reasons also, Govt has to think over it and we as responsible citizens.#AirPollution #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/0H05SDFdGg— [email protected] (@BannyJohn2) November 5, 2021
Diwali morning #delhi #Diwali #AyodhyaDiwali— Ajay Dalal (@ajaydalal06) November 4, 2021
So much smog already take care pic.twitter.com/5cX6t2ok3o
Seriously this is Ramanathapuram on Diwali Night .#Diwali #Ramanathapuram #ramanathapuramnews #smog pic.twitter.com/2GmMYe1ast— Charan Vijayabaskar (@vcharanganesh) November 5, 2021
Delhi covered with smog as air quality in Delhi dips to 'Very Poor' category on the eve of Diwali.— amit_captures (@amit_captures) November 4, 2021
Is this pollution caused by crackers or stubble burning ?
Copyright of images @amit_captures#Delhi#DelhiPollution #stubbleburning #smog pic.twitter.com/QyfxBVSIZk
How is it out there in your city?