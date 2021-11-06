Who doesn't know Diwali and its aftermath? Over the past few years, we have seen a drastic increase in air pollution immediately after Diwali.

This year, too people are sharing pictures of smog engulfing the skies post-Diwali.

Diwali smog at Chennai.

Location: TTK Road.



Wearing mask is necessary, not just to protect from corona but also from air pollution. pic.twitter.com/7DzYFasJh4 — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) November 4, 2021

Heavy smog near Akshardham, Delhi



The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the “hazardous” category at Janpath early on Friday, a day after #Diwali celebrations.



📸@rajkraj_ht /Hindustan Times pic.twitter.com/3FoKUV8utd — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 5, 2021

say hello to the world-famous #Diwali smog in Delhi-NCR 👋🏾



(Despite the ban, I heard and saw several people bursting firecrackers last night. Not just kids, full grown ups too.) pic.twitter.com/a7g18GT7x5 — Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) November 4, 2021

Not a pleasant site in #Chennai.

Post #Diwali smog will literally give you zero visibility in some places. pic.twitter.com/qV1rXVaJTJ — Ankit (@i_ankitjain) November 4, 2021

This is a smog in Greater Noida, after Diwali, photo taken from 18 floor, at 1 pm pic.twitter.com/cGBm4Bk4SV — Pronob Kumar Roy (@PronobKumarRoy) November 5, 2021

I am not flying above Amazon forest ..our Chennai..smog and beautiful crackers on Diwali day. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/dey2THphOV — Srini Sundar (@SriniSundar1) November 4, 2021

Day after Diwali smog. Delhi is out there, somewhere. pic.twitter.com/S8Rifq1Vkl — Tim Witcher (@europeasia) November 5, 2021

This image does no justice to the amount of smog there is around here. We can't see the next high rise building on the side #Diwali pic.twitter.com/VJ7rfMNwqH — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) November 4, 2021

Today morning in #Delhi Thick blanket of smog shrouds after Diwali, air quality at Rajpath in 'hazardous' category. Its not only the crackers but other reasons also, Govt has to think over it and we as responsible citizens.#AirPollution #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/0H05SDFdGg — [email protected] (@BannyJohn2) November 5, 2021

Delhi covered with smog as air quality in Delhi dips to 'Very Poor' category on the eve of Diwali.

Is this pollution caused by crackers or stubble burning ?

Copyright of images @amit_captures#Delhi#DelhiPollution #stubbleburning #smog pic.twitter.com/QyfxBVSIZk — amit_captures (@amit_captures) November 4, 2021

