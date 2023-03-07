Indian rail coaches often have a lot of symbols and letters on them that we don’t understand. One of them is the large ‘X’ that is seen on the last coach of a train. A lot of us have different ideas about what the ‘X’ symbol means. The Railway Ministry took to Twitter to explain the logic behind the symbol and people finally got their answer.

Taking to Twitter, the Railway Ministry tweeted, “The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind.” The symbol signifies that all coaches of a train have passed without any coach being detached. It serves as a confirmation for the railway officials. The ‘X’ is painted on the last coach of a train in yellow and it can be seen on any passenger-carrying train and on freight trains.

Did you Know?



The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind. pic.twitter.com/oVwUqrVfhE — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 5, 2023

The tweet has been viewed over 240K times and has received more than 4K likes and over 600 retweets. Some netizens added more information to the thread. While some had hilarious responses. Here’s what people had to say.

I always thought it was for swag. https://t.co/5TBLHHgDIk — penguwing (@PetwingPenguin) March 5, 2023

Same as many ex moved out to my life without any emotions leaving behind — ವಿಷ್ಣು ದಾದ (@sachtweets) March 5, 2023

The LV ie Last Vehicle board in the day time and a flickering tail lamp at night mean that the train has arrived fully. It is the duty of the Guard to put up the LV board during day time and the tail lamp at night. This is true for both passenger carrying train or Freight train — Rajiv Misra (@RajivMisra12) March 5, 2023

I thought it was express train as only trains with more coaches had this feature. Most passenger train would not have this X symbol. Now my doubt is cleared — Bandi Joshiraj, MD🩺 (@josh755pm) March 7, 2023

😂… And I used to think it meant to denote an Express train. A lot of passenger trains don't have this symbol at the end… Hence, I deduced the above. — GVS Swaroop (@GvsSwaroop) March 6, 2023

It also used to have red colour LV board earlier. — Prasad 🇮🇳 (@prasadKGB) March 5, 2023

Finally, the speculations have been put to rest.

