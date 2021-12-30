Ratan Tata, the 84-year-old tycoon, has won the hearts of the people again, this time by celebrating his birthday in the simplest way possible.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, celebrated his birthday with a small cupcake and a lot of affection, rather than a grandiose location, huge balloon arch, and expensive three-tiered cakes.

If you're curious to know why Ratan Tata spent his birthday with Shantanu, you should know that the two have the ideal mentor-protégé bond. Shantanu got a position at the Tata Group three years ago after being noticed by Ratan Tata himself. Shantanu's respect for Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus has grown stronger since then.

Now, a touching video of the elderly businessman celebrating his birthday with a young employee and a simple cupcake has gone viral. People across the nation are sending their best wishes to him!

So touching and soothing to see. My best wishes to one of the finest visionaries and legends of India on this special day. — Sajal Das (@dsajal2002) December 29, 2021

Many happy returns of the day to Sh. Ratan Tata, who has a great contribution in development of india. — Harbans Lal Dhawan (@HarbansD) December 30, 2021

Indeed, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication!

You can watch the entire video here: