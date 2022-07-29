You can achieve anything and everything with the right of power and determination. And this story of a Zomato delivery agent amplifies this thought and is all the inspiration you need today.

We know how difficult it gets for specially-abled people to travel or even acquire a proper job. Often society reminds them of their discomfort by providing a lack of facilities to them. Nonetheless, the story of Ganesh Murugan from Chennai gives a ray of hope.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we see a Zomato delivery agent, identified as 37-year-old Ganesh Murugan, delivering food on his 'special' bike. We see him riding a wheelchair with a food delivery bag attached to it.

Needless to say, this story has become an inspiration for many. But also a reminder of how we must provide equal opportunities for all!

