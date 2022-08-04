Indians have a lot to be angry about, but collectively, we choose only the things that are the least important in the bigger (read any) scheme of things. I am talking about the most basic stuff that is none of anyone's business. Most of it should not even be a topic of discussion, but here we are, in the middle of endless such 'discourses'. Here is a list of 10.

1. Ranveer Singh's nude photos.

Bollywood actor , Ranveer Singh photo is really disgusting and offensive for society at large. Law should imposed 20 years ban on his profession. pic.twitter.com/5IflaXsGXJ — Dr. MANKAMINI (@mankamini) July 26, 2022

2. Alia Bhatt's pregnancy. Pregnancy in general.

Alia Bhatt was pregnant before marriage



How is Bipasha following Alia's dirty footsteps?



Infact Sonam Kapoor was the first one to announce her pregnancy this year



Dirty PR of Alia at work#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/AahQ3WiDjG — Olive ☘️ (@calm_olive) July 30, 2022

3. Evelyn Sharma breastfeeding her baby.

4. The fact that Marnus Labuschagne addressed Sachin Tendulkar by his first name.

Sachin? No Indian players talk to him like this. Show some respects — 🏏 (@TweetECricket) July 29, 2022

5. Aamir Khan.

If you are a Nationalist, you should Boycott Lal Singh Chaddha.



If you are a movie lover and watched Forrest Gump, you should Boycott Lal Singh Chaddha.



If you want to burst the nexus of Bollywood mafias, you should Boycott Lal Singh Chaddha.



That's it. That's the tweet. — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) August 1, 2022

6. Homosexuality.

7. Cleavage.

8. The size of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's photo.

Gandhi Mandela won't like the view I am sure. 😔 — AJN (@LifeIsAnElation) January 20, 2022

9. Taimur, literally a child...acting like a child.

10. And finally, Kohli's inability to score a century.

BC indian cricket ka masiha,alrounder ka baap, useless expression ka maha nayak aur 71th century ke hope me rehne wala kohli kaha gaya ? — TushKa (@Tushar_K_D) July 10, 2022

Only solution for @imVkohli - @BCCI drop him from all formats( no joke), force him to play domestic and county for comeback. This will hurt his ego to the hardest, he will get few domestic century, once he gets a county century, then you will get back King Kohli better than ever. — Somnath Khamaru (@SomnathKhamaru) July 15, 2022

There is some relief to be found in the fact that in most cases, there has been support for people/persons on the receiving end of trolling. However, it's still appealing that, as a nation that has so much to worry about, we choose this! It's almost scary.