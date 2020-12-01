2020 hasn't been a very good year for most of us. And while we Indians had a lot of things to worry about and take care of, we somehow managed to have the time and energy to take offence on things we could have let go. Like these:

1. Not only were the Indians offended by the title of the Bollywood film Laxmmi Bomb, but they also called it out for promoting 'love jihad'.

Several Hindu outfits showed resentment against the original title Laxmmi Bomb saying that it hurt religious sentiments insulting Goddess Laxmi. Following this, the title of the movie was changed to Laxmii. The movie was also seen as promoting love jihad after it showed the lead actors as Hindu and Muslim.

2. After border clashes between India and China, people launched a campaign to boycott Chinese goods in India.

While the government also pledged to block investments from China, people took to social media to urge everyone to boycott Chinese products.

3. An advertisement showing a Hindu girl married into a Muslim family, irked people leading to boycott calls on social medis.

Leading Indian jewellery brand, Tanishq, had to take down the ad under pressure after #BoycottTanishq trended on social media.

4. Comedian Agrima Joshua received rape threats because someone was offended by a few jokes in her stand-up video.

In one of her sets, she made some jokes with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, as the premise.

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down... pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

5. A Tanishq advertisement promoting Diwali without firecrackers amid the pandemic was taken down by the brand after being called 'anti-Hindu'.

we will celebrate Diwali with #boycotttanishq never going to purchase anything from Tanishq pic.twitter.com/OtGEXCfCL9 — Anjani Kumar (@AnjaniK95367908) November 8, 2020

6. Farmers protesting against the controversial farm laws have been called 'Khalistani'.

BJP has also alleged that the Khalistani agenda is being propagated under the garb of the Punjab farmers’ agitation.

इंदिरा ठोक दी... मोदी की छाती पर...



What kind of farmer agitation is this? Is Capt Amarinder Singh playing with fire? When will Congress realise that politics of aligning with radical elements has reached its sell date? pic.twitter.com/dNg7871KZ2 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 27, 2020

7. Ban of firecrackers by several states, ahead of Diwali, was termed 'anti-Hindu'.

Calling the ban as an attack on Hinduism, spokespersons of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Swadeshi Jagran Manch opposed the ban on firecrackers imposed by the NGT. They also said that the use of crackers is deeply linked with Diwali celebration and Hindu traditions.

Ban on crackers on Diwali is showing their Anti-Hindu agenda.

Diwali is the greatest festival for Hindus which is celebrated across the country.

You know why, Secular Govt?

Because our Lord Shree RAM established Dharma.

We celebrate the win of Dharma.

So, stop playing with us. — S M Chakraborty (@Mahakal_k_Bhakt) November 5, 2020

8. A group of anti-CAA protesters outside the Jamia University campus were dealt with brutally by the police.

These protesters were marching towards the parliament to show their resentment against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

9. A section of Indians were outraged over a kissing scene in a temple from Netflix's A Suitable Boy.

A kissing scene from Mira Nair's Netflix show A Suitable Boy kicked up a social media storm for purportedly promoting 'love jihad'. The scene shows a Hindu character Lata Mehra kissing her interfaith lover inside the premises of a temple.

10. A YouTube channel added sindoor to Anushka Sharma's Diwali pics because why leave any chance to shame women for not wearing society-approved suhaag ki nishani.

This came up on my YouTube right now and I noticed something off with the picture.

They literally added the sindoor to her pictures.

I’m - pic.twitter.com/Vu4sZWR8Sb — ruta (@baateinvaatein) November 19, 2020

11. Indians lashed out at rapper Cardi B for posing as Goddess Durga in an ad promoting her debut sneaker collection with Reebok.

The advertisement shows Cardi B as a warrior woman with eight hands while holding a bright red pair of sneakers. The thing that did not sit well with most people is the fact that Cardi B was wearing an outfit that revealed a lot of her cleavage.

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — Aadi ♡'s nouk 🌻✨ || WANTS TO SEE LOUIS || (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

12. #BoycottTIME became a thing because PM Modi's supporters weren't happy with the TIME magazine's description of him in their list of Most Influential People of 2020.

Oh and some were also angered because Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh was included in the list.

#BoycottTIME Actually Times Magazine does need to add our PM We all know him and how powerful is he? They are free to show their cheap mind set in their double standard Magazine. — Akanksha Singh (@Akanksha101294) September 23, 2020

#BoycottTIME = Every Indian MUST Understand the Dangers of this Global Cartel of Jihadis - Leftists - Naxals.



TIME Magazine an American “Left-Liberal” Anti-India Magazine is trying to Glorify “Bilkis” of Shaheen Bag.



Shaheen Bag Conspiracy led to #AntiHinduDelhiRiots2020 — Trupti Lahiri (@truptilahiri) September 23, 2020

13. TV actor Divya Agarwal received hate messages for posting pics on social media post her father's demise.

Disappointed on the reaction, Divya shared:

I really don’t know what to say. Why do I have to feel guilty about moving on? My dad, my loss, my way of handling. It’s sad to see people still want to demean you in such situations. Maybe the world is so toxic right now. They only want to see people cry.

14. Opposition leaders were trolled for questioning the PM Cares Fund created to collect donations to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

TMC's Mahua Moitra raises question that why PM Cares when we have PMNRF.@sambitswaraj has a perfect answer to this 👏 pic.twitter.com/2vbBRWQByw — Woke Chota Don 🌈 (@choga_don) September 24, 2020

15. A Muslim mob in Bengaluru burnt down the house of a Congress MLA and set fire to a police station as they took offence to a Facebook post making fun of Prophet Mohammed.

The mob attacked Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhand Srinivasa Murthy's house after his nephew allegedly put up a communally sensitive post on social media.

16. Twitter users labelled Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu as 'Hindu-phobic' for some 'offensive' scenes in his latest movie Ludo.

One of those scenes features actor Rajkumar Rao dressed as Surpanakha, while acting in Ramlila, that ends with abuses and a fight.

Use of Abusive Language while showing a scene from Ramayan..!



Rajkumar Rao who is playing Surkpnakha is seen abusing in scene..!



This is defaming of Holy Scripture Ramayan..!@Av_ADH#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu pic.twitter.com/Xv9ht86BMk — 🚩Harshad Dhamale™ 🇮🇳 (@iDivineArjuna) November 27, 2020

17. Food delivery app Swiggy was embroiled in a controversy for responding to a satirical post concerning the ongoing protests by farmers.

sorry, we can't refund education 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 30, 2020

18. Before Swiggy, Zomato also irked social media users for responding to Swara Bhasker's demand to stop advertising on Republic TV.

Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.. https://t.co/mMacP8IawZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 18, 2020

Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this. — zomato care (@zomatocare) November 18, 2020

People were angered with this response of Zomato and warned it against taking any action.

You choose Swara, we choose Swiggy. Deal 🤝 https://t.co/ufwSf0jW1Z — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) November 18, 2020

Anything that was in contradiction to our pre-established ideas of traditions and comfort offended us, while we remained desensitised to the things that actually matter. The presence of social media further added fuel to the fire and made it a toxic place, at times.