It isn’t surprising that men feel that their opinion on anything that a woman faces is valid or even necessary. Every other day there will be an instance of a man sharing his take on something that does not affect him. A classic example of this is periods and period leaves. Quite recently, a desi man shared his ridiculous take on menstrual leaves after Spain passed a law on the same. And Twitter sprung to action and schooled him.

A Twitter user, Indranil, shared his views on menstrual leaves. Citing an example of a dentist, he asked Twitteratis if they, as patients, would be okay if their dentist postponed their appointment citing period leaves. And that’s not all. He added how period leaves can work for ‘non serious professions’. He also added that he “employs 45 women staff” and he isn’t a “big supporter of this 3-5 days per month paid menstrual leave.” While the tweet has been deleted, here is a screenshot.

First things first, what are “non serious professions”? And secondly, not all menstruators will take their menstrual leaves at the same time. There are so many things that are wrong with this tweet. Twitter sprung to action and decided to school this man. Here’s what they had to say.

Yes, if my dentist is writhing in pain, I'd prefer them to take the day off rather than jeopardize my health along with theirs. Also, what is a non-serious profession? I pity the women who work for this person. pic.twitter.com/N8lVTH6SHr — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 19, 2023

Since you asked, as a patient I am fine if my health care provider takes time off to care for her own health.



Also, @TheBombayBombil, what on earth is a non-serious profession? Care to give an example or two? pic.twitter.com/K0ZVD3VFTo — Makarand (मकरंद) (مکرند) (@Makarand_S) February 19, 2023

In situations like this, men should follow what Rachel Green from FRIENDS said, “No uterus, no opinion.”