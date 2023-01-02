Often times it so happens that whenever you start a cleaning spree in your house, you end up finding something interesting hidden in some corner. And this is what happened with this Twitter user who ended up finding an antique wedding invitation card from 1933 in her house.

The user took to Twitter and shared a picture of her grandparents’ intricate wedding invitation card. Sonya Battla shared a picture of the 89-year-old wedding invite. She captioned it, “My grandparents’ wedding invitation circa #1933 #Delhi.”

Penned in neat Urdu calligraphy, the old coffee-coloured invitation card is nothing short of beautiful. The card reads, “I honour and thank the Prophet Muhammad. I am grateful to Allah Ta’ala for this good time, Respected Sir, Peace be Upon You. The wedding of my son, Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf, is set for Sunday, April 23, 1933, which is Zil-Hajj 1351.”

The wedding invitation card includes the details of the bride and the groom and the other wedding rituals that were to be followed. What’s interesting is that the card also asks the guests to be punctual.

The tweet has fetched over 739K views and more than 9K likes. Netizens were mesmerized by the beauty of the wedding invitation card. Here's what they had to say.

Good to see this…And BTW… This card was printed at Jayyed Press, Ballimaran, Delhi. It was started by my grandfather, Hakim Zaki Ahmad Khan in 1919. Unfortunately the press was shutdown in Nov. 2018, just a few months shy of completing 100 years in business. — Saif ul Islam (@SaifulI18148616) January 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT See the humbleness of our ancestors. They will continue to be the guiding torch for us and for many generations to come. May their souls rest in eternal peace. — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) December 31, 2022

I envy you… To touch and feel that letter must be something. And to hear of their journey thereafter. — TreyUtd parody account (@Asim_Arsenal) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile we haven't saved our wedding invitation which occurred just decade ago 🥺. — Fahad Malik🌐 (@ImFahdmalik) December 31, 2022

Last sentence asks them to please be punctual. Delhi waalay – notorious since forever for not abiding by timetable.



I did a thread about attending a Delhi wala wedding and making the mistake of reaching their on time. https://t.co/b3XgN19VU4 — DMKM 🪙 🪙 (@2paisay) December 31, 2022

It politely requests the invitees to reach on time. It seem Delhi-wallah’s habit of reaching late is nothing new 🙂 https://t.co/J6KahA1Pn9 — Neyaz Farooquee (@nafsmanzer) December 31, 2022

We need to bring these back please I'm tired of those bland shitty English invitation cards that nobody even reads. https://t.co/7NDuUE6dSq — Existentialist (@_n0n_EXIsTent_) December 31, 2022

What a beautiful slice of history!