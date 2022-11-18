Clothes have no gender and these two best men made a statement at their Indian friend’s wedding. The best men showed up in traditional Indian attire to surprise their best friend. And we are sure the groom and everyone else will not be able to forget this gesture.

Dressed in a green and a purple saree, the two best men stole the limelight. The men paired their sarees with sneakers and walked on the streets of Chicago to the wedding venue. The video was uploaded by Paragon Films, Chicago Wedding Videographers. The caption read, “Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees.”

The video gives a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes. The two men took some help to drape the saree. They also wore a bindi to add a touch of elegance to their look. The men pranked the groom and clearly, their prank proved to be a success.

The video has gone viral on social media. It has received more than 59.7K likes and more than 603K views. People are amazed at how well the men carried their sarees. Here’s what people had to say about this video.

Trust best friends to make your special day memorable!

