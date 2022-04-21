You must have heard stories about people smuggling drugs and gold from one place to another, often hiding them in their body parts. As bizarre as it sounds, the practice of smuggling started in the middle ages and continues even today.

And, in a similar incident, a passenger was booked for attempting to smuggle gold apparently worth ₹30.55 lakh in his wig (one pouch) and rectum (two capsule-shaped pouches).

As per the Customs Commissioner's Office, the passenger, travelling from Abu Dhabi, was nabbed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (Terminal 3) airport.

He was smuggling the gold, reportedly weighing 630.45 grams, which was hidden in his wig and rectum. The officials pulled off the wig and retrieved the gold.

The video which shows how the mound of gold was placed right on his scalp and how the customs officials recovered the gold from underneath his wig has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Delhi: A gold smuggling case booked on a passenger from Abu Dhabi at IGI Airport T3; approx 630.45g of gold worth Rs 30.55 lakhs was concealed inside his wig & rectum. Accused arrested; further probe underway: Customs Commissioner Office



(Source: Delhi Customs) pic.twitter.com/2faJD8f1Vu — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

And, this is how netizens reacted to the viral video clip:

Very filmy 😁. Prime catch. https://t.co/BjcTmAvnKj — Agent Peenya (@Themangofellow) April 21, 2022

Greed turning into to crime and so sorry situation! https://t.co/7xUkfKbWL0 — sukesh chander sharm (@sukeshchandersh) April 21, 2022

If only people used this intelligence and smartness in doing some good deeds. https://t.co/f6ExFxohnh — Suma J Amin🇮🇳 (@SumaJAmin) April 21, 2022

Well, this is the strangest thing I have read today 💀💀 https://t.co/tqjkUlUZYG — Abdulaziz🐪🇸🇦 (@b750_) April 20, 2022

Glad the video only shows the wig. https://t.co/CnP4jrb3aj — Deepak (@doublemasaala) April 20, 2022

Sona kitna sona hai?

Please note that all the images are taken from the video clip unless specified otherwise.