And, in a similar incident, a passenger was booked for attempting to smuggle gold apparently worth ₹30.55 lakh in his wig (one pouch) and rectum (two capsule-shaped pouches).
He was smuggling the gold, reportedly weighing 630.45 grams, which was hidden in his wig and rectum. The officials pulled off the wig and retrieved the gold.
#WATCH | Delhi: A gold smuggling case booked on a passenger from Abu Dhabi at IGI Airport T3; approx 630.45g of gold worth Rs 30.55 lakhs was concealed inside his wig & rectum. Accused arrested; further probe underway: Customs Commissioner Office— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
(Source: Delhi Customs) pic.twitter.com/2faJD8f1Vu
And, this is how netizens reacted to the viral video clip:
Very filmy 😁. Prime catch. https://t.co/BjcTmAvnKj— Agent Peenya (@Themangofellow) April 21, 2022
Greed turning into to crime and so sorry situation! https://t.co/7xUkfKbWL0— sukesh chander sharm (@sukeshchandersh) April 21, 2022
Dhoom 4 sequence https://t.co/M9rDQs1Q4Y— Mr. C (@Chintha108) April 21, 2022
If only people used this intelligence and smartness in doing some good deeds. https://t.co/f6ExFxohnh— Suma J Amin🇮🇳 (@SumaJAmin) April 21, 2022
Glad the video only shows the wig. https://t.co/CnP4jrb3aj— Deepak (@doublemasaala) April 20, 2022
Sona kitna sona hai?
Please note that all the images are taken from the video clip unless specified otherwise.