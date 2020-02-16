AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the CM of Delhi along with 6 other cabinet ministers, today, at Ramlila Maidan.

While a huge crowd gathered at the event, one of the major attractions at his swearing-in ceremony was Aavyan Tomar, the baby who went viral for dressing up as Kejriwal in an AAP rally on the counting day.

The 'mini mufflerman' certainly caught everyone's attention and was officially invited by AAP for the swearing-in event.

'Little Mufflerman', the boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal whose images went viral on counting day(Feb 11), also present at the oath-taking ceremony. He was officially invited by AAP pic.twitter.com/k8E9Q8Um1M — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Little Kejriwal enjoying red carpet welcome while Senior one taking Oath as CM of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/28yIRObbTf#MufflermanReturns — shashi 🌏🌎🌍 (@shashi_up) February 16, 2020

Recently, a video of the adorable little kid from before the swearing-in event was posted on Twitter by a user. In the video, the kid can be seen dancing to 'Lage raho Kejriwal'.

This is how excited 'junior Kejriwal' aka 'Baby mufflerman' is for @ArvindKejriwal's swearing-in ceremony.



Dancing on @VishalDadlani's #LageRahoKejriwal.



His dad tells me, "the family won't be able to sleep tonight"



FULL VIDEO👉https://t.co/FSKjxkcKua pic.twitter.com/LYYsaYYlIE — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 15, 2020

Netizens are loving the video of baby Kejriwal excited and dancing.

So cutee❤️ — Aman Chaudhary (@AmanCha12756346) February 15, 2020

Lucky you @saahilmenghani to have met him. 🤗😊



Baby Mufflerman is cho chweet! 😍😚❤ — Rituraj Purohit (@rituraj_prht) February 15, 2020

Lucky champ!! ..too cute to handle❤❤ — ~$hweta~ (@sgshwetagoswam1) February 15, 2020

So baby kejri is the new baby yoda of Delhi — shitpost!ing (@stjw99) February 15, 2020

The cute little kid has indeed earned a lot of fans over the past few days.