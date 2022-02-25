Wars are always madness. There's everything to lose and nothing to be gained especially when it comes the common folk. Soon after the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine started and Russia mobilised its military, we saw thousands of images and videos of Ukrainian citizens trying to save themselves or their loved ones by taking shelter in the subway or fleeing to safer spaces.

Ukraine
Source: Buzzfeed News

Among them, there's a video of a father saying an emotional goodbye to his daughter and wife as he sends them off to a safe zone, while he stays behind to fight. 

In the heart wrenching video, we can see the father crying as puts a warm cap on his daughter’s head before hugging her goodbye. The family then boards the bus, sobbing leaving the man behind.

Netizens are in tears watching this side of the war.

It pains our hearts to see what the people are going through. Prayers for them.