Wars are always madness. There's everything to lose and nothing to be gained especially when it comes the common folk. Soon after the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine started and Russia mobilised its military, we saw thousands of images and videos of Ukrainian citizens trying to save themselves or their loved ones by taking shelter in the subway or fleeing to safer spaces.

Among them, there's a video of a father saying an emotional goodbye to his daughter and wife as he sends them off to a safe zone, while he stays behind to fight.

🇺🇦 That’s how a father in Ukraine sent his family to the safe zone and said goodbye to the camera.

pic.twitter.com/hI2P30WAAZ — Ukraine News 🇺🇦 (@UkraineNews0) February 24, 2022

In the heart wrenching video, we can see the father crying as puts a warm cap on his daughter’s head before hugging her goodbye. The family then boards the bus, sobbing leaving the man behind.

Netizens are in tears watching this side of the war.

Video of Ukrainian father saying goodbye to his kids while he stays behind to fight.



Fuck war.

pic.twitter.com/rvIzotI8pE — Peter Yang (@petergyang) February 24, 2022

This world is asking too much. https://t.co/ZeAydzB8ia — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) February 25, 2022

Fucking horrifying as a father. Breaks my heart#IStandWithUkraine ❤️🇺🇦❤️ https://t.co/mZLVklBtwv — James Tate (@JamesTate121) February 25, 2022

This is the human side of conflict. Similar scenes took place in Bosnia i Herzegovina in 1992.



I lived this exact scene in my hometown of Mostar. You never forget the moment. https://t.co/iZ6w6zdUvr — Amil Delic (@amandelic) February 25, 2022

this is so painful to watch💔 https://t.co/61ciVgR0H3 — KYLA 🦂 (@kyIafrances) February 25, 2022

No one wins a war. It is true, there are degrees of loss, but no one wins. - Brock Chisholm.

💔 https://t.co/IY3EotsjZy — ஹிலால் ஆலம் | Hilaal ALAM (@HilaalAlamTamil) February 25, 2022

💔💔Hope they get to see each other again, soon https://t.co/2IeZzcdRUG — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) February 25, 2022

even if you don’t understand the politics of what’s going on, you can understand this 💔 #PrayForPeace https://t.co/SbG02ONIPf — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) February 24, 2022

It pains our hearts to see what the people are going through. Prayers for them.