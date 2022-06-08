A video which shows a teacher fast asleep on a chair while a student fans her has gone viral.



In the video, the other students are seated idle on the floor of a classroom while the teacher is dozing off on a chair. A uniform-clad student stands behind the teacher and fans her. The 0:43 minute long video is captioned, "बिहार में बच्चों के भविष्य को अंधकार में डालकर चैन से सोती शिक्षिका!"

[Translation: Putting the future of Bihar's children in darkness, the tracher sleeps peacefully]



According to the Census 2011 report, Bihar has a literacy rate of approximately 62% - the lowest in the country.



According to reports , the video is from Rajkiyakrit Prathmik Vidhyalay, Katharwa. The video was recorded at a government primary school in Bagahi Puraina village of West Champaran district.

As the video spread like wildfire, it sparked outrage among netizens. The teacher faced backlash with many demanding her suspension.



The video has been viewed for more than 5k times. The teacher was identified later. When asked why she was taking a nap, she said that she was feeling unwell and was hence resting on the chair. It is unclear if any action has been initiated against the teacher yet.

