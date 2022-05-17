We love those days when we come across wholesome stories while randomly scrolling through the internet. They not only make us happy but also leave us with a lot of hope. And this video that went viral, where a man was surprised by people on the flight on his 95th birthday - is all about that.

Source: Twitter

The video was shared by a Twitter user, Good News Correspondent with the caption - "My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this." In the viral video, a flight attendant makes an announcement wishing the man a happy birthday, followed by passengers closing their windows and turning on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles.

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Passengers also joined in singing 'happy birthday' for the man. The gesture is quite wholesome and the video will leave you with a fuzzy feeling. The internet is all hearts and the reactions on the video are proof.

Watch the complete video here:

Who wouldn't want a birthday like this?