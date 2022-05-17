We love those days when we come across wholesome stories while randomly scrolling through the internet. They not only make us happy but also leave us with a lot of hope. And this video that went viral, where a man was surprised by people on the flight on his 95th birthday - is all about that.

The video was shared by a Twitter user, Good News Correspondent with the caption - "My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this." In the viral video, a flight attendant makes an announcement wishing the man a happy birthday, followed by passengers closing their windows and turning on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles.

Passengers also joined in singing 'happy birthday' for the man. The gesture is quite wholesome and the video will leave you with a fuzzy feeling. The internet is all hearts and the reactions on the video are proof.

That is really amazing, shout out to southwest Airlines. HAPPY 95th BIRTHDAY Mr McCarth — DeadWoodDoug (@DeadWoodDoug) May 16, 2022

A good lookin’ 95-year-old gentleman! Happy birthday, sir. 😊 — Jori Frank (@jori_frank) May 16, 2022

The good stuff, that’s what it’s all about. Keep it coming. Happy Birthday 🎂🎉🎈 Sir!!!😎🇺🇸 — Vance Reyes (@vancejreyes) May 16, 2022

Watch the complete video here:

"My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this..❤️💙"



Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles."🎂

(📹:carolinepratt5)pic.twitter.com/tI3Ulz8jRS — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 15, 2022

Who wouldn't want a birthday like this?