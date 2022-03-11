Up for the longest drive of your life? Well, the world’s longest car, a super limousine, has restored its glory and now has a hot tub, a swimming pool, and a helipad inside.

Yup, the limousine called 'The American Dream' broke its own 1986 Guinness World Record and is back with the longest turns ever!

As per reports, the length of the super limo is now 30.54 meters (100 ft and 1.50), as it breaks its records of 1986 by a small margin.

'The American Dream' was originally built in 1986 by famed car customizer Jay Ohrberg and measured 18.28 meters (60 feet). Talking about the extravagant features that scream luxury, we have a large waterbed, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, a helipad, and a room for more than 75 people!

To give you a little idea of how huge the world's largest car is: most cars measure between 12 to 16 feet (3.6 to 4.2 meters). And the Guinness record-breaker is extended to 30.5 meters (100 feet) long.

Michael Manning, who was involved in the restoration of 'The American Dream', said:

I first found the car at an autobody show in New Jersey and it was garbage. It was covered in graffiti, the windows were broken, the tires were flat, but I fell in love with it anyway. I said, ‘I’m going to get this car and I’m going to bring it back and restore it.

Reportedly, the car was listed on eBay and bought by Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orland, where the limo is displayed.

The restoration, including shipping, labour, materials of the super limo, cost around $250,000 and took three years to complete.

You really couldn't put it on the road because it's too long. It was built to be put on display.

- Michael Manning

Here's how people are reacting to it: some want a ride, and others want to know about the tricky turns.

