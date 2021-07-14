Marriages are made in heaven, Jodiyan toh uparwala banata hai. How often have you heard these phrases? As we get into our twenties, the whole world around us is worried about our marriage. Marriages and love are so topical they never go out of trend. While some may need Sima Taparia in their life and some may opt for dating. But, wait, why am I telling you all this? 

via GIPHY

Well, this Twitter user talks about how arranged marriages are nothing but a set-up made by two families. Who just wants two individuals to fall in love and call it destiny. 

One Twitter user, expressed their opinion on the reality behind arranged marriages and whether or not there is any love and destiny in them

The tweet sure did open up a whole jar of emotions as twitter users began to debate on the truth behind the words. Though this debate may be never ending, let us look at what Netizens have to say about it.  

No matter what, I hope we all meet someone we deserve.