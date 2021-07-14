Marriages are made in heaven, Jodiyan toh uparwala banata hai. How often have you heard these phrases? As we get into our twenties, the whole world around us is worried about our marriage. Marriages and love are so topical they never go out of trend. While some may need Sima Taparia in their life and some may opt for dating. But, wait, why am I telling you all this?

Well, this Twitter user talks about how arranged marriages are nothing but a set-up made by two families. Who just wants two individuals to fall in love and call it destiny.

One Twitter user, expressed their opinion on the reality behind arranged marriages and whether or not there is any love and destiny in them

the way arranged marriage couples try to talk about how it was love and destiny that they are together, in their marriage dance functions, pre-wedding photo shoots, and wedding videos, is hilarious to me. — Agatha Srishtie 🌸 (@SrishtyRanjan) July 12, 2021

The tweet sure did open up a whole jar of emotions as twitter users began to debate on the truth behind the words. Though this debate may be never ending, let us look at what Netizens have to say about it.

Destiny did bring them together. Whether you met at work, on tinder or in your living room; it was destiny. As for love, your parents loved you before they met you. This is similar. The arranged match dsnt begin with passion/infatuation/sexual attraction but love is entirely diff — Priya Samagod (@priyasamagod) July 13, 2021

How has nobody said #NotAllArrangedMarriages? — Zenitha Das | ଜେନିଥା ଦାସ | ज़ेनिथा दास (@azenithromycin) July 12, 2021

Love na hua Maggie ho gyi, 5 minute me the instant ready. — Kapil Gorve (@kapilgorve) July 13, 2021

Aakhir jodi upar wala banata hai na! — Antique - U (@UTkarsh__777) July 13, 2021

Waise bhi kitne percent logon ko sachcha pyaar naseeb ho raha hai yahan? Jee lene do apne apne dhoke logon ko :) — Vidambana (@Vidambana) July 13, 2021

I agree to most of your points. But do not to discriminate them.

They do have atleast 6 months to 1 year of dating period before their wedding. They too call off the wedding if things are not working out. I just see them as a part of another crazy couple variant similar to others — Sir August Kekule (@kekule_august) July 12, 2021

Most of this “we were meant to be” is kinda trying to convince themselves that things can look as good as in a typical relationship. They are trying to make themselves believe and consider a separate entity from the parents who arranged them 😂 — ローラ ハル (@lolatiffhur) July 13, 2021

As if love married spend seven lifetimes together, they find even one life time too much to spend together. When various marriages break left & right how PPL like u find time & intellect to criticise only arranged ones. I wonder if this is subtly an anti-Hindu/Indian behaviour. — Master YODA (@AlphaOm82382270) July 13, 2021

She didn't criticise it as a concept, she pointed out the irony of talking about love and destiny so *early* into a relationship set up by one's family.



This is criticism-

Arranged marriages are an extension of casteism and caste hierarchy. — Jahns (@indianmuggle) July 13, 2021

It's silly to assume there can be no love in arranged marriages. — Sharanya Biswas (@sharanya_biswas) July 12, 2021

Real hilarious ! I mean sauda mein feeling ka added package aa kaise jatah hain yeh sirf humara soceity hi jantah hain! — Rajesh Roy (@rajeshroy1929) July 13, 2021

In all honesty, I think those couples actually believe so.

Infatuation happens really fast and is mistaken for love all the time.



But whether or not they are mistaken, these couples truly believe they were destined and found love. — Anjali Lal (@AnjaliLal14) July 13, 2021

Have an arranged marriage we definitely fell in love within a month of meeting each other. It was destiny for sure. — Miss Anthrope (@darshic) July 13, 2021

Istg I just saw something like this. The couple met in May and is getting married in 5 days.

They have a page together for the purpose of their wedding. They have love written on every post 😭 — MOKSHA (@MOKSHA_KOTHARI) July 12, 2021

but why arrange marriages? — Anirudh Sonkamble (@anirudh7887) July 12, 2021

No matter what, I hope we all meet someone we deserve.