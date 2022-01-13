As a kid I never paid attention to my father telling me to sit straight otherwise I'll ruin my posture. As an adult, I realise how important it was when I complain of back ache every day. Parents teach us a lot of things. While it's okay to not agree with some, when you look back, you'll realise that some of these things they taught us were absolutely right.

1. Eat your vegetables and take care of your health from an early stage.

k3g
Source: Bollywood Bubble

2. Don't trust people who are cruel to animals.

Paatal Lok quotes
Source: ScoopWhoop

3. Never take anything for granted.

Piku

4. Your word is your honour. If you say you are going to do something do it, mean it, own it.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Source: feminism in india

5. Not everyone is your friend.

masaan

6. Don’t try to take care of other people until you can take care of yourself first.

Hindi Medium
Source: filmy keeday

7. TV dekhne se aankhein kharab ho jayegi.

Nil Battey Sannatta
Source: Gulf News

8. Always ask what you deserve. Jyada se jyada nahi bolenge.

ki and ka

9. Turn the lights off when you walk out of the room.

English Vinglish
Source: Eros Now

10. Always pee before you leave the house because you do not know where you'll find a clean toilet.

Piku
Source: Filmfare

11. Save money.

Nil Battey Sannata
Source: Prime Video

12. Don’t be on that phone all damn time.

Angrezi Medium
Source: pinkvilla

13. Dono side dekh kar road cross karo.

secret superstar
Source: koimoi

14. Keep things back where you picked them from.

Khoobsurat

15. Don't make noise while chewing food.

Thappad
Source: Mashable India

16. Never put the spoon back in the jar after you've already licked it.

taare zameen par

17. Nothing in life is free.

Dangal

18. Learn to be humble, kind and grateful as you never know what others are going through.

Dil Dhadkne Do

19. You'll feel better if you clean your room.

YJHD
Source: cinestaan

20. Sit up straight.

Mom
Source: filmibeat

I am surely going to teach these things to my kids despite knowing that they won't take it seriously, just like I didn't.

What are the things you think your parents taught you right?