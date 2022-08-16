The first impression is the last impression.

There's no doubt that it's the personality that makes a person likeable and today, we stumbled upon a thread where people revealed the things that they silently judge people for. Trust us, you need to go through these.

Read on.

1. "Watching videos at full volume in public."

-Chipman94

2. "Throwing trash out the window of their car."

-Mynailsarenotcut

3. "Being obliviously in the way. Like getting to the end of an escalator and just standing there. Or standing with a group of people in a doorway or aisle. Or stopping to stare at your phone in the middle of the sidewalk. Just move out of the way like 2 steps and everyone's life is easier."

-PretzelsThirst

4. "Being shit parents. I had a lady come to the shop with her daughter. Kept yelling at her, calling her stupid. She had a “world’s best mom” bumper sticker."

-starkpaella

5. "Leaving the bathroom without washing your hands. I'm not touching that door handle with my bare hands when I leave and definitely won't be shaking your hand later."

-KGhaleon

6. "Chewing with their mouth open and drunkenly touching people."

-f11tn88ss

7. "People who keep their dogs on chains outside 24/7."

-aquaqueenz

8. "Not being able to accept other viewpoints and not ever admitting that they are wrong on any point."

-ObjectivePin5704

9. "When people type “loose” instead of “lose”."

-angusshangus

10. "I silently judge people who do extremely hard hikes/dangerous hikes woefully unprepared or wearing sandals/sneakers/inappropriate footwear."

-kaliahi

11. "The only time I feel I judge people like this is when I'm driving. Speed up, pay attention to the road, use your signals and don't be an idiot. It's not that hard."

-Wizard_Elon_3003

12. "If they're disagreeable and never grateful for anything or anyone."

-Back2Bach

13. "People who talk with their mouths full."

-Zealousideal_Hair124

14. "Being shitty to service workers."

-NoncenZ808

15. "Coughing and sneezing directly into their hands."

-chaotictransboy

Well, now you know the parameters for not being judged.