Halloween is not just about costumes and candy, it’s also the perfect time to challenge your friends and family with some spooky riddles. Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party, planning a classroom event, or just looking for a fun way to celebrate, these Halloween riddles will bring plenty of laughs and a few scares to your festivities. From tricky brain teasers to scary riddles and answers, these halloween riddles and answers are perfect for people of all ages.

In this article, we’ve compiled 100 of the best Halloween riddles that range from silly and fun to eerie and mysterious. So, whether you’re looking for Halloween jokes riddles to share with kids or spooky riddles with answers to stump your friends, you’ll find everything you need to make your Halloween even more fun!

I’m tall when I’m young, and I’m short when I’m old. What am I?

Answer: A candle. What room do ghosts avoid?

Answer: The living room. The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

Answer: Footsteps. What’s a ghost’s favorite dessert?

Answer: I scream (ice cream)! What’s a mummy’s favorite music?

Answer: Wrap music. Why don’t vampires ever get sick?

Answer: Because they’re always coffin. I have hundreds of ears, but I can’t hear a thing. What am I?

Answer: A cornfield. Why did the skeleton stay home from the Halloween party?

Answer: He had no body to go with. What type of dog does Dracula have?

Answer: A bloodhound. I’m wrapped but not a gift, buried but not dead, always thirsting but never fed. What am I?

Answer: A mummy. I creep and crawl, yet I’m not alive, with fangs or legs, I do survive. What am I?

Answer: A spider. I hide in the night but disappear by day. You can hear me whisper, but I have nothing to say. What am I?

Answer: The wind. I have keys but open no doors, I have no hinges, but I can trap you. What am I?

Answer: A piano (or a coffin). What do you call a witch at the beach?

Answer: A sand-witch. You can see right through me, but I can’t see at all. What am I?

Answer: A ghost. I can be cracked, made, told, and played. What am I?

Answer: A joke (or a coffin if you’re feeling extra spooky!). What has a head, a tail, but no body?

Answer: A coin. Why don’t skeletons fight each other?

Answer: They don’t have the guts. I am not alive, but I can grow. I don’t have lungs, but I need air. What am I?

Answer: A fire. I’m something in the sky that you can see, but when the moon’s full, it scares me. What am I?

Answer: A werewolf. I haunt without being seen, I fly without wings. I appear in the night, but not in your dreams. What am I?

Answer: A bat. What kind of plant likes Halloween?

Answer: Bam-BOO. I have no life, but I can die. What am I?

Answer: A battery. I go out at night without being called. I’m lost in the day without being stolen. What am I?

Answer: A star. I’m scary and creepy, but I hold no fright. What comes out of me might give you a fright. What am I?

Answer: A jack-o’-lantern. What’s big, scary, and has three wheels?

Answer: A monster on a tricycle! I’m sometimes hollow, but you can carve me into something you admire. What am I?

Answer: A pumpkin. When the witches ride, and the ghosts glide, what will happen when the moon is wide?

Answer: Halloween. I come out during the day but disappear at night. I bring things to light but never hold a fight. What am I?

Answer: The sun. What is a vampire’s favorite fruit?

Answer: A blood orange. Why did the ghost go into the bar?

Answer: For the boos! Why don’t mummies take vacations?

Answer: They’re afraid they’ll relax and unwind. What did one ghost say to the other ghost?

Answer: “Do you believe in people?” What kind of monster loves to dance?

Answer: The boogeyman! Why did Dracula become a vegetarian?

Answer: Because biting necks was a pain in the neck! What’s a vampire’s least favorite food?

Answer: A steak. How do monsters like their eggs?

Answer: Terri-fried! Why did the werewolf sit in the corner during the party?

Answer: Because he wanted to be a lone wolf. Why did the witch refuse to wear her witch hat?

Answer: Because she thought it made her look pointy! Why do zombies make such good DJs?

Answer: Because they have great “dead-ication.” What has teeth but cannot bite?

Answer: A comb. What’s dark, eerie, and full of fright, but only seen in the dead of night?

Answer: A nightmare. What’s as light as a feather, but even the world’s strongest man couldn’t hold it for long?

Answer: Your breath. I am taken before you hear me. Once heard, I am gone forever. What am I?

Answer: A gunshot (or an echo). What can you catch but not throw?

Answer: A cold. What has many eyes but cannot see?

Answer: A potato. You cannot see me, touch me, or hear me, but I’m everywhere. I have no legs, but I can run. What am I?

Answer: The wind. I’m always running, but I never move. What am I?

Answer: Time. I live in the dark and sometimes howl at the moon, but I’m not a wolf. What am I?

Answer: An owl. Why do witches fly on brooms?

Answer: Because vacuum cleaners are too heavy! Why don’t vampires like garlic?

Answer: It leaves a bad taste in their mouth. I am something that can come up, but never goes down. What am I?

Answer: Your age. What goes bump in the night but leaves no trace by day?

Answer: A ghost. What do witches put on their bagels?

Answer: Scream cheese. Why do graveyards have fences?

Answer: Because people are dying to get in. What’s always in front of you but can’t be seen?

Answer: The future. What’s a skeleton’s least favorite room in the house?

Answer: The living room. What’s orange, round, and scared the whole town?

Answer: A scaredy-cat pumpkin! What has hands but cannot clap?

Answer: A clock. What kind of key opens a haunted house?

Answer: A spoo-key! Why don’t skeletons ever play music in church?

Answer: Because they have no organs. What can travel around the world while staying in one spot?

Answer: A stamp. What’s scarier than one ghost?

Answer: Two ghosts! How do ghosts wash their hair?

Answer: With sham-boo! Why did the skeleton go to the party alone?

Answer: Because he had no body to go with him. What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

Answer: Silence. I make a loud sound when I’m changing, but when I do change, I get bigger but weigh less. What am I?

Answer: Popcorn. What’s invisible, yet you can still feel it, and makes you shiver in fright?

Answer: Fear. Why are ghosts bad at lying?

Answer: Because you can see right through them. I am round but I’m not a ball, I light up at night but I’m not a star, I often disappear but I’m not gone. What am I?

Answer: The moon. Why did the pumpkin cross the road?

Answer: Because it fell off the wagon. What do you call a haunted chicken?

Answer: A poultry-geist! Why are mummies so relaxed?

Answer: Because they know how to unwind. What do ghosts wear on their feet?

Answer: Boo-ts! What’s a ghost’s favorite room in the house?

Answer: The living room (if they’re brave enough!). Why was the witch good at baseball?

Answer: She had a great bat! What kind of mistakes do ghosts make?

Answer: Boo-boos. Why don’t skeletons go to the gym?

Answer: They don’t have the guts. What’s a ghost’s favorite type of pie?

Answer: Boo-berry pie! Why was the vampire a terrible artist?

Answer: Because he could only draw blood. I come out when the moon is bright, but when the sun shines, I disappear from sight. What am I?

Answer: A shadow. What comes alive in the night and hides during the day, but isn’t human?

Answer: A bat. What has no life but can grow when given water?

Answer: A graveyard. I watch you while you sleep, but you don’t notice me. What am I?

Answer: A dream (or maybe something more sinister!). You can’t see me, but I’m there. You can’t touch me, but I can chill you. What am I?

Answer: Fear. What’s always running but never moves?

Answer: Time. What grows bigger the more you take away?

Answer: A hole. What’s alive but only moves when you touch it, and can’t speak but is always heard?

Answer: A doorbell. I live in the shadows, but you know me by name. What am I?

Answer: Death. What do you hear but never see, and only appears when the sun goes down?

Answer: An owl’s hoot. What do ghosts serve for dessert?

Answer: Ice scream. Why did the scarecrow win an award?

Answer: Because he was outstanding in his field! What do you get when you cross a vampire with a snowman?

Answer: Frostbite. Why was the mummy always late for school?

Answer: Because he was wrapped up in something. What do you call witches that live together?

Answer: Broommates. What do you get if you divide the circumference of a pumpkin by its diameter?

Answer: Pumpkin pi. Why don’t ghosts use elevators?

Answer: Because they raise their spirits! What do you get when you drop a pumpkin?

Answer: Squash. Why do monsters never eat ghosts?

Answer: They taste like sheet. What did one skeleton say to the other before dinner?

Answer: Bon appétit!

These riddles scary are perfect for adding a little extra spooky fun to your Halloween celebrations.

