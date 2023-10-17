Halloween’s here, and you know what that means – pumpkin spice lattes and a spooky movie marathon. But let’s be honest, sometimes those bone-chilling, blood-curdling horror films can be too much to handle. So after numerous attempts, I convinced my family to watch horror movies with me. With one condition of course–they must be a perfect blend of humour and spookiness.

Here’s my list of funny Halloween movies for a family and friends movie night. Trust me, these movies will make you laugh and not only scream!

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy

Supporting Artists: Omri Katz, Thora Birch

Director: Kenny Ortega

Release date: July 10, 1993

Run Time: 1h 36m

IMBD Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $4.1 million

Language: English

A teenage boy, Max, and his little sister move to Salem with their family. In a bid to fit in, Max awakens a trio of diabolical witches who were executed 300 years ago by lighting a cursed Candle of Black Flame.

2. Beetlejuice (1988)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton,

Supporting Artists: Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara

Director: Tim Burton

Release date: March 30, 1998

Run Time: 1h 32m

IMBD Rating: 7.5

Revenue: $74.7 million

Language: English

After the ghost of the deceased couple, Adam and Barbara, are unable to scare away a family that has moved into their new home, they seek the help of an evil spirit.

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

IMDb

Lead actors: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Supporting Artists: William Hickey

Director: Henry Selick

Release date: Oct 13, 1993

Run Time: 1h 16m

IMBD Rating: 7.9

Revenue: $91.5 million

Language: English

A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids.

4. Ghostbusters (1984)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis

Supporting Artists: Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts

Director: Ivan Reitman

Release date: June 7, 1984

Run Time: 1h 45min

IMBD Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $295.2 million

Language: English

Three eccentric parapsychologists, who are forced out of the university funding, start a ghost-catching business in New York.

5. Addams Family Values (1993)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci

Supporting Artists: Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Release date: November 19, 1993

Run Time: 1h 34m

IMBD Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $111 million

Language: English

A family of peculiar people tries to rescue their uncle Fester from his new love interest, Debbie. She’s a gold-digging serial killer who kills rich men to collect their inheritance.

6. Casper (1995)

Lead actors: Chauncey Leopardi, Spencer Vrooman, Malachi Pearson

Supporting Artists: Cathy Moriarty

Director: Brad Silberling

Release date: May 26, 1995

Run Time: 1h 40m

IMBD Rating: 6.1

Revenue: $287.9 million

Language: English

An afterlife expert and his daughter move into a mansion in order to rid the premises of evil spirits. But things change when the daughter befriends Casper, a friendly ghost.

7. Monster House (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke

Supporting Artists: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Director: Gil Kenan

Release date: July 21, 2006

Run Time: 1h 31m

IMBD Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $141.9 million

Language: English

A group of teenagers soon discover that a house in their neighbourhood is actually a living monster. They later try to destroy it.

8. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Supporting Artists: Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, CeeLo Green

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Release date: September 28, 2012

Run Time: 1h 31m

IMBD Rating: 7

Revenue: $358.4 million

Language: English

Count Dracula operates a high-end hotel with his daughter Mavis. However, his world turns upside down when his daughter falls in love with a human.

9. Scary Movie (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams,

Supporting Artists: Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall

Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Release date: July 7, 2020

Run Time: 1h 28m

IMBD Rating: 6.3

Revenue: $278 million

Language: English

In this parody movie, Cindy Campbell and her friends accidentally end up killing a man. Years later, a serial killer stalks them and tries to murder them one by one.

10. Scary Movie 2 (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall

Supporting Artists: Marlon Wayans

Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Release date: July 4, 2001

Run Time: 1h 23m

IMBD Rating: 5.7

Revenue: $141.2 million

Language: English

In this parody film, an old professor convinces four teenagers to spend a night at a haunted mansion for a school project. Then they encounter supernatural activities.

11. Young Frankenstein (1974)

IMDb

Lead actors: Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman

Supporting Artists: Cloris Leachman

Director: Mel Brooks

Release date: December 15, 1974

Run Time: 1h 46m

IMBD Rating: 8

Revenue: $86.2 million

Language: English

Frankenstein inherits his grandfather’s castle, an infamous scientist, and discovers his book full of experiments with a process that reanimates a dead body.

12. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick

Supporting Artists: Richard O’Brien

Director: Jim Sharman

Release date: August 14, 1975

Run Time: 1h 49m

IMBD Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $226 million

Language: English

After a flat tire leaves Brad and Janet stranded on a stormy night, they have to seek shelter at a bizarre mansion nearby. It belongs to Frank-N-Furter, an eccentric transvestite.

13. Corpse Bride (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter

Supporting Artists: Emily Watson

Director: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Release date:

Run Time: 1h 17m

IMBD Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $118.1 million

Language: English

A shy groom inadvertently reads his wedding vows near a deceased woman’s grave. She rises from her grave and thinks that the groom is now married to her.

14. ParaNorman (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck

Supporting Artists: Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Director: Sam Fell, Chris Butler

Release date: August 17, 2012

Run Time: 1h 32m

IMBD Rating: 7

Revenue: $107.1 million

Language: English

A misunderstood boy resides in an ill-fated town that’s about to fall under a deadly curse. But with his unique ability to talk to ghosts, the boy tries to save the town along with his friends.

15. The Witches (1990)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anjelica Huston, Jasen Fisher

Supporting Artists: Mai Zetterling

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Release date: February 16, 1990

Run Time: 1h 31m

IMBD Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $15.3 million

Language: English

A young boy accidentally stumbles upon a witches’ convention where he hears them plotting about turning children from all around the world into mice.

16. Frankenweenie (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Charlie Tahan, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Winona Ryder

Supporting Artists: Martin Landau

Director: Tim Burton

Release date: October 5, 2012

Run Time: 1h 27m

IMBD Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $81.5 million

Language: English

A young boy named Victor conducts experiments on his beloved dead dog, Sparky, to bring him back to life. While he’s successfully able to do that, his dog now looks like a monster and terrifies his neighbour.

17. Monster Family (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Emily Watson, Nick Frost,

Supporting Artists: Jessica Brown Findlay, Catherine Tate

Director: Holger Tappe

Release date: August 24, 2017

Run Time: 1h 33m

IMBD Rating: 4.8

Revenue: $26.4 million

Language: English

A Wishbone family is far from happy. In order to reconnect as a family, the mum and daughter plan a fun night out. However, their plan backfires when they are cursed by an evil witch, turning them into a monster family.

18. The Little Vampire (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jonathan Lipnicki, Rollo Weeks, Jim Carter

Supporting Artists: Richard E. Grant, Alice Krige

Director: Uli Edel

Release date: September 28, 2000

Run Time: 1h 35m

IMBD Rating: 5.7

Revenue: $28 million

Language: English

A young boy, Tony, moves to Scotland with his parents. Struggling to fit in, he finds a friend in a fellow nine-year-old boy, Rudolph, who turns out to be a vampire. Tony later helps Rudolph by trying to fight a vampire hunter.

19. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker

Supporting Artists: Marsha Thomason

Director: Rob Minkoff

Release date: November 26, 2003

Run Time: 1h 28m

IMBD Rating: 5.1

Revenue: $182.3 million

Language: English

A realtor and his family visit a mansion. But soon they realise that evil spirits haunt it. In an attempt to escape the property, the realtor learns some valuable lessons about his family.

20. The Monster Squad (1987)

IMDb

Lead actors: Andre Gower, Robby Kiger, Brent Chalem

Supporting Artists: Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht

Director: Fred Dekker

Release date: August 14, 1987

Run Time: 1h 19m

IMBD Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $3.8 million

Language: English

A group of five youngsters fight against Count Dracula and his squad of other monsters including the Mummy, the Gill Man, and Frankenstein’s Monster to save their town

21. Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Varney, Eartha Kitt, Austin Nagler

Supporting Artists: Shay Astar

Director: John R. Cherry III

Release date: October 11, 1991

Run Time: 1h 31m

IMBD Rating: 5.7

Revenue: $14.1 million

Language: English

Ernest accidentally unleashes an ugly troll from its wooden tomb. The troll then plots to transform all the children into wooden dolls.

22. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Nick Frost

Supporting Artists: Lucy Davis

Director: Edgar Wright

Release date: April 9, 2004

Run Time: 1h 39m

IMBD Rating: 7.9

Revenue: $38.7 million

Language: English

Shaun, a salesman, has no direction in his life. Until a zombie apocalypse hits his town and he single-handedly deals with them.

23. Under Wraps (2021)

IMDb

Lead actors: Christian J. Simon, Malachi Barton, Sophia Hammons

Supporting Artists: Phil Wright

Director: Alex Zamm

Release date: October 1, 2021

Run Time: 1h 31m

IMBD Rating: 4.8

Revenue: N/A

Language: English

Three 12-year-old friends accidentally revive a mummy from its sarcophagus they discover in their neighbour’s basement. The mummy turns out to be friendly and the friends must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween.

24. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter

Supporting Artists: Peter Kay

Director: Nick Park, Steve Box

Release date: October 5, 2005

Run Time: 1h 25m

IMBD Rating: 7.5

Revenue: $192.6 million

Language: English

After a garden sabotage, Lady Tottington asks Wallace and his dog, Gromit, to track the beast and rescue the village before their annual giant vegetable growing contest.

25. Teen Witch (1989)

IMDb

Lead actors: Robyn Lively, Zelda Rubinstein, Dan Gauthier

Supporting Artists: Joshua Miller

Director: Dorian Walker

Release date: April 28, 1989

Run Time: 1h 33m

IMBD Rating: 6

Revenue: $27,843

Language: English

A high-school nerd learns that she possesses a magical power that will begin working when she turns 16. She uses them to get back at her bullies but soon discovers there’s more to it.

26. Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)

IMDb

Lead actors: Phil Rubenstein, Larry Flash Jenkins, Cassandra Peterson

Supporting Artists: Damita Jo Freeman

Director: James Signorelli

Release date: September 30, 1988

Run Time: 1h 36m

IMBD Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $5.5 million

Language: English

After arriving at a small where she has inherited a mansion, a famous horror hostess fights an evil uncle and the townspeople who want to burn her at the stake.

27. Fright Night (1985)

IMDb

Lead actors: Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale, Amanda Bearse

Supporting Artists: Stephen Geoffreys

Director: Tom Holland

Release date: August 2, 1985

Run Time: 1h 46m

IMBD Rating: 7

Revenue: $24.9 million

Language: English

A teenager believes that his next-door neighbour is a vampire. After no one believes him, he hires a has-been horror film actor, to solve this case.

28. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk

Supporting Artists: Katrina Bowden

Director: Eli Craig

Release date: September 23, 2011

Run Time: 1h 29m

IMBD Rating: 7.5

Revenue: $5.2–$5.5 million

Language: English

Two friends Tucker and Dave go on a vacation to their cabin in the woods. Things take a U-turn after a group of college students mistake them for chainsaw killers.

29. The Burbs (1989)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher

Supporting Artists: Rick Ducommun

Director: Joe Dante

Release date: February 17, 1989

Run Time: 1h 42m

IMBD Rating: 6.8

Revenue:

Language: English

Ray Peterson, a suburbanite, and his neighbours are convinced that a new family, who have just moved in, are part of a satanic cult.

30. Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, Joey Morgan

Supporting Artists: Sarah Dumont

Director: Christopher Landon

Release date: October 30, 2015

Run Time: 1h 33m

IMBD Rating: 6.3

Revenue: $16.1 million

Language: English

Three high school sophomores, Ben, Carter, and Augie, discover the true meaning of friendship while they try to save their town from a zombie outbreak.

31. Idle Hands (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson

Supporting Artists: Jessica Alba, Vivica A. Fox

Director: Rodman Flender

Release date: April 30, 1999

Run Time: 1h 32m

IMBD Rating: 6.2

Revenue: $4.2 million

Language: English

A teenage slacker discovers that his parents have been turned into headless Halloween decorations. He later learns that his right hand has been possessed with a murderous intent.

32. The Frighteners (1996)

IMDb

Lead actors: Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado, Peter Dobson

Supporting Artists: John Astin

Director: Peter Jackson

Release date: July 19, 1996

Run Time: 1h 50m

IMBD Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $29.3 million

Language: English

After a tragic car accident that killed his wife, Frank is able to communicate with the ghost. He then uses his newfound psychic abilities to con people and make money.

33. Hubie Halloween (2020)

IMDb

Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kevin James

Supporting Artists: Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider

Director: Steven Brill

Release date: October 7, 2020

Run Time: 1h 43m

IMBD Rating: 5.2

Revenue: N/A

Language: English

A good-natured man, Hubie Dubois, spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his town, Salem, enjoy the occasion without any worry. However, he finds himself in the middle of a real murder investigation.

34. Goosebumps (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush

Supporting Artists: Ryan Lee, Amy Ryan

Director: Rob Letterman

Release date: October 30, 2015

Run Time: 1h 43m

IMBD Rating: 6.3

Revenue: $158 million

Language: English

A teenage boy meets his beautiful next-door neighbour Hannah, who happens to be the daughter of R L Stine, the author of ‘Goosebumps’. However, later they are shocked to know that the demons from his horror books have come to life.

35. Coraline (2009)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders

Supporting Artists: Dawn French

Director: Henry Selick

Release date: February 6, 2009

Run Time: 1h 40m

IMBD Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $124.6 million

Language: English

A teenage girl walks through a door into a new world that strangely features an idealized version of her frustrating home. But soon she discovers some sinister secrets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why is Halloween considered spooky?

The name Halloween comes from two words– ‘Hallow’ meaning holy people or the saints celebrated within the Catholic Church on All Saints’ Day, whereas, ‘Een’ means eve. Now the word Halloween is the contracted version of All Hallows’ Eve which is celebrated a day before All Saints’ Day. However, the holiday has its origins dating back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts used to celebrate New Year on November 1 and believed that on the night of October 30, the dead returned to Earth. In addition to this, they believed that the witches, goblins, and fairies also roamed amongst the living on that night. So in order to appease the dead, they used to leave around sweets and dressed up in masks and costumes to avoid getting recognised by them.

2. Is it okay for kids to watch Halloween movies?

Yes, it’s okay for kids to watch Halloween movies. But it is important to note that these movies should be age-appropriate. There are many movies made especially for kids that aren’t too scary like Casper The Friendly Ghost. Some Halloween movies can get too scary, so it’s important that parents pick these movies with discretion, keeping the child’s age and sensitivity in consideration.

3. Which is the best Halloween movie that’s not too scary?

While the answer can be quite subjective, but, The Nightmare Before Christmas is often considered as the best Halloween movie that’s not scary. The movie is a fun mix of Halloween and Christmas themes, making it enjoyable for the audience of all age groups.

4. Which is the most common movie watched on Halloween?

Hocus Pocus is the most common Halloween movie. It’s about a boy and his sister who accidentally awaken a trio of evil witches.

5. Can a 17-year-old watch Halloween Ends (2022)?

The movie is rated ‘R’ for depicting bloody horror, gore, violence, and some sexual references. It also showcases murder. Hence, it is advisable to consider the sensitivity.

Hope you liked our list of funny Halloween movies to watch with your family.