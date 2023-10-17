Halloween’s here, and you know what that means – pumpkin spice lattes and a spooky movie marathon. But let’s be honest, sometimes those bone-chilling, blood-curdling horror films can be too much to handle. So after numerous attempts, I convinced my family to watch horror movies with me. With one condition of course–they must be a perfect blend of humour and spookiness.
Here’s my list of funny Halloween movies for a family and friends movie night. Trust me, these movies will make you laugh and not only scream!
1. Hocus Pocus (1993)
Lead actors: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy
Supporting Artists: Omri Katz, Thora Birch
Director: Kenny Ortega
Release date: July 10, 1993
Run Time: 1h 36m
IMBD Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $4.1 million
Language: English
A teenage boy, Max, and his little sister move to Salem with their family. In a bid to fit in, Max awakens a trio of diabolical witches who were executed 300 years ago by lighting a cursed Candle of Black Flame.
2. Beetlejuice (1988)
Lead actors: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton,
Supporting Artists: Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara
Director: Tim Burton
Release date: March 30, 1998
Run Time: 1h 32m
IMBD Rating: 7.5
Revenue: $74.7 million
Language: English
After the ghost of the deceased couple, Adam and Barbara, are unable to scare away a family that has moved into their new home, they seek the help of an evil spirit.
3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Lead actors: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara
Supporting Artists: William Hickey
Director: Henry Selick
Release date: Oct 13, 1993
Run Time: 1h 16m
IMBD Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $91.5 million
Language: English
A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids.
4. Ghostbusters (1984)
Lead actors: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis
Supporting Artists: Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts
Director: Ivan Reitman
Release date: June 7, 1984
Run Time: 1h 45min
IMBD Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $295.2 million
Language: English
Three eccentric parapsychologists, who are forced out of the university funding, start a ghost-catching business in New York.
5. Addams Family Values (1993)
Lead actors: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci
Supporting Artists: Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack
Director: Barry Sonnenfeld
Release date: November 19, 1993
Run Time: 1h 34m
IMBD Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $111 million
Language: English
A family of peculiar people tries to rescue their uncle Fester from his new love interest, Debbie. She’s a gold-digging serial killer who kills rich men to collect their inheritance.
6. Casper (1995)
Lead actors: Chauncey Leopardi, Spencer Vrooman, Malachi Pearson
Supporting Artists: Cathy Moriarty
Director: Brad Silberling
Release date: May 26, 1995
Run Time: 1h 40m
IMBD Rating: 6.1
Revenue: $287.9 million
Language: English
An afterlife expert and his daughter move into a mansion in order to rid the premises of evil spirits. But things change when the daughter befriends Casper, a friendly ghost.
7. Monster House (2006)
Lead actors: Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke
Supporting Artists: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal
Director: Gil Kenan
Release date: July 21, 2006
Run Time: 1h 31m
IMBD Rating: 6.6
Revenue: $141.9 million
Language: English
A group of teenagers soon discover that a house in their neighbourhood is actually a living monster. They later try to destroy it.
8. Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez
Supporting Artists: Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, CeeLo Green
Director: Genndy Tartakovsky
Release date: September 28, 2012
Run Time: 1h 31m
IMBD Rating: 7
Revenue: $358.4 million
Language: English
Count Dracula operates a high-end hotel with his daughter Mavis. However, his world turns upside down when his daughter falls in love with a human.
9. Scary Movie (2000)
Lead actors: Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams,
Supporting Artists: Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall
Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans
Release date: July 7, 2020
Run Time: 1h 28m
IMBD Rating: 6.3
Revenue: $278 million
Language: English
In this parody movie, Cindy Campbell and her friends accidentally end up killing a man. Years later, a serial killer stalks them and tries to murder them one by one.
10. Scary Movie 2 (2001)
Lead actors: Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall
Supporting Artists: Marlon Wayans
Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans
Release date: July 4, 2001
Run Time: 1h 23m
IMBD Rating: 5.7
Revenue: $141.2 million
Language: English
In this parody film, an old professor convinces four teenagers to spend a night at a haunted mansion for a school project. Then they encounter supernatural activities.
11. Young Frankenstein (1974)
Lead actors: Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman
Supporting Artists: Cloris Leachman
Director: Mel Brooks
Release date: December 15, 1974
Run Time: 1h 46m
IMBD Rating: 8
Revenue: $86.2 million
Language: English
Frankenstein inherits his grandfather’s castle, an infamous scientist, and discovers his book full of experiments with a process that reanimates a dead body.
12. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Lead actors: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick
Supporting Artists: Richard O’Brien
Director: Jim Sharman
Release date: August 14, 1975
Run Time: 1h 49m
IMBD Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $226 million
Language: English
After a flat tire leaves Brad and Janet stranded on a stormy night, they have to seek shelter at a bizarre mansion nearby. It belongs to Frank-N-Furter, an eccentric transvestite.
13. Corpse Bride (2005)
Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter
Supporting Artists: Emily Watson
Director: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson
Release date:
Run Time: 1h 17m
IMBD Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $118.1 million
Language: English
A shy groom inadvertently reads his wedding vows near a deceased woman’s grave. She rises from her grave and thinks that the groom is now married to her.
14. ParaNorman (2012)
Lead actors: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck
Supporting Artists: Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Director: Sam Fell, Chris Butler
Release date: August 17, 2012
Run Time: 1h 32m
IMBD Rating: 7
Revenue: $107.1 million
Language: English
A misunderstood boy resides in an ill-fated town that’s about to fall under a deadly curse. But with his unique ability to talk to ghosts, the boy tries to save the town along with his friends.
15. The Witches (1990)
Lead actors: Anjelica Huston, Jasen Fisher
Supporting Artists: Mai Zetterling
Director: Nicolas Roeg
Release date: February 16, 1990
Run Time: 1h 31m
IMBD Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $15.3 million
Language: English
A young boy accidentally stumbles upon a witches’ convention where he hears them plotting about turning children from all around the world into mice.
16. Frankenweenie (2012)
Lead actors: Charlie Tahan, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Winona Ryder
Supporting Artists: Martin Landau
Director: Tim Burton
Release date: October 5, 2012
Run Time: 1h 27m
IMBD Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $81.5 million
Language: English
A young boy named Victor conducts experiments on his beloved dead dog, Sparky, to bring him back to life. While he’s successfully able to do that, his dog now looks like a monster and terrifies his neighbour.
17. Monster Family (2017)
Lead actors: Emily Watson, Nick Frost,
Supporting Artists: Jessica Brown Findlay, Catherine Tate
Director: Holger Tappe
Release date: August 24, 2017
Run Time: 1h 33m
IMBD Rating: 4.8
Revenue: $26.4 million
Language: English
A Wishbone family is far from happy. In order to reconnect as a family, the mum and daughter plan a fun night out. However, their plan backfires when they are cursed by an evil witch, turning them into a monster family.
18. The Little Vampire (2000)
Lead actors: Jonathan Lipnicki, Rollo Weeks, Jim Carter
Supporting Artists: Richard E. Grant, Alice Krige
Director: Uli Edel
Release date: September 28, 2000
Run Time: 1h 35m
IMBD Rating: 5.7
Revenue: $28 million
Language: English
A young boy, Tony, moves to Scotland with his parents. Struggling to fit in, he finds a friend in a fellow nine-year-old boy, Rudolph, who turns out to be a vampire. Tony later helps Rudolph by trying to fight a vampire hunter.
19. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Lead actors: Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker
Supporting Artists: Marsha Thomason
Director: Rob Minkoff
Release date: November 26, 2003
Run Time: 1h 28m
IMBD Rating: 5.1
Revenue: $182.3 million
Language: English
A realtor and his family visit a mansion. But soon they realise that evil spirits haunt it. In an attempt to escape the property, the realtor learns some valuable lessons about his family.
20. The Monster Squad (1987)
Lead actors: Andre Gower, Robby Kiger, Brent Chalem
Supporting Artists: Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht
Director: Fred Dekker
Release date: August 14, 1987
Run Time: 1h 19m
IMBD Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $3.8 million
Language: English
A group of five youngsters fight against Count Dracula and his squad of other monsters including the Mummy, the Gill Man, and Frankenstein’s Monster to save their town
21. Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)
Lead actors: Jim Varney, Eartha Kitt, Austin Nagler
Supporting Artists: Shay Astar
Director: John R. Cherry III
Release date: October 11, 1991
Run Time: 1h 31m
IMBD Rating: 5.7
Revenue: $14.1 million
Language: English
Ernest accidentally unleashes an ugly troll from its wooden tomb. The troll then plots to transform all the children into wooden dolls.
22. Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Lead actors: Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Nick Frost
Supporting Artists: Lucy Davis
Director: Edgar Wright
Release date: April 9, 2004
Run Time: 1h 39m
IMBD Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $38.7 million
Language: English
Shaun, a salesman, has no direction in his life. Until a zombie apocalypse hits his town and he single-handedly deals with them.
23. Under Wraps (2021)
Lead actors: Christian J. Simon, Malachi Barton, Sophia Hammons
Supporting Artists: Phil Wright
Director: Alex Zamm
Release date: October 1, 2021
Run Time: 1h 31m
IMBD Rating: 4.8
Revenue: N/A
Language: English
Three 12-year-old friends accidentally revive a mummy from its sarcophagus they discover in their neighbour’s basement. The mummy turns out to be friendly and the friends must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween.
24. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
Lead actors: Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter
Supporting Artists: Peter Kay
Director: Nick Park, Steve Box
Release date: October 5, 2005
Run Time: 1h 25m
IMBD Rating: 7.5
Revenue: $192.6 million
Language: English
After a garden sabotage, Lady Tottington asks Wallace and his dog, Gromit, to track the beast and rescue the village before their annual giant vegetable growing contest.
25. Teen Witch (1989)
Lead actors: Robyn Lively, Zelda Rubinstein, Dan Gauthier
Supporting Artists: Joshua Miller
Director: Dorian Walker
Release date: April 28, 1989
Run Time: 1h 33m
IMBD Rating: 6
Revenue: $27,843
Language: English
A high-school nerd learns that she possesses a magical power that will begin working when she turns 16. She uses them to get back at her bullies but soon discovers there’s more to it.
26. Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)
Lead actors: Phil Rubenstein, Larry Flash Jenkins, Cassandra Peterson
Supporting Artists: Damita Jo Freeman
Director: James Signorelli
Release date: September 30, 1988
Run Time: 1h 36m
IMBD Rating: 6.5
Revenue: $5.5 million
Language: English
After arriving at a small where she has inherited a mansion, a famous horror hostess fights an evil uncle and the townspeople who want to burn her at the stake.
27. Fright Night (1985)
Lead actors: Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale, Amanda Bearse
Supporting Artists: Stephen Geoffreys
Director: Tom Holland
Release date: August 2, 1985
Run Time: 1h 46m
IMBD Rating: 7
Revenue: $24.9 million
Language: English
A teenager believes that his next-door neighbour is a vampire. After no one believes him, he hires a has-been horror film actor, to solve this case.
28. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)
Lead actors: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk
Supporting Artists: Katrina Bowden
Director: Eli Craig
Release date: September 23, 2011
Run Time: 1h 29m
IMBD Rating: 7.5
Revenue: $5.2–$5.5 million
Language: English
Two friends Tucker and Dave go on a vacation to their cabin in the woods. Things take a U-turn after a group of college students mistake them for chainsaw killers.
29. The Burbs (1989)
Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher
Supporting Artists: Rick Ducommun
Director: Joe Dante
Release date: February 17, 1989
Run Time: 1h 42m
IMBD Rating: 6.8
Revenue:
Language: English
Ray Peterson, a suburbanite, and his neighbours are convinced that a new family, who have just moved in, are part of a satanic cult.
30. Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)
Lead actors: Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, Joey Morgan
Supporting Artists: Sarah Dumont
Director: Christopher Landon
Release date: October 30, 2015
Run Time: 1h 33m
IMBD Rating: 6.3
Revenue: $16.1 million
Language: English
Three high school sophomores, Ben, Carter, and Augie, discover the true meaning of friendship while they try to save their town from a zombie outbreak.
31. Idle Hands (1999)
Lead actors: Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson
Supporting Artists: Jessica Alba, Vivica A. Fox
Director: Rodman Flender
Release date: April 30, 1999
Run Time: 1h 32m
IMBD Rating: 6.2
Revenue: $4.2 million
Language: English
A teenage slacker discovers that his parents have been turned into headless Halloween decorations. He later learns that his right hand has been possessed with a murderous intent.
32. The Frighteners (1996)
Lead actors: Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado, Peter Dobson
Supporting Artists: John Astin
Director: Peter Jackson
Release date: July 19, 1996
Run Time: 1h 50m
IMBD Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $29.3 million
Language: English
After a tragic car accident that killed his wife, Frank is able to communicate with the ghost. He then uses his newfound psychic abilities to con people and make money.
33. Hubie Halloween (2020)
Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kevin James
Supporting Artists: Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider
Director: Steven Brill
Release date: October 7, 2020
Run Time: 1h 43m
IMBD Rating: 5.2
Revenue: N/A
Language: English
A good-natured man, Hubie Dubois, spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his town, Salem, enjoy the occasion without any worry. However, he finds himself in the middle of a real murder investigation.
34. Goosebumps (2015)
Lead actors: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush
Supporting Artists: Ryan Lee, Amy Ryan
Director: Rob Letterman
Release date: October 30, 2015
Run Time: 1h 43m
IMBD Rating: 6.3
Revenue: $158 million
Language: English
A teenage boy meets his beautiful next-door neighbour Hannah, who happens to be the daughter of R L Stine, the author of ‘Goosebumps’. However, later they are shocked to know that the demons from his horror books have come to life.
35. Coraline (2009)
Lead actors: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders
Supporting Artists: Dawn French
Director: Henry Selick
Release date: February 6, 2009
Run Time: 1h 40m
IMBD Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $124.6 million
Language: English
A teenage girl walks through a door into a new world that strangely features an idealized version of her frustrating home. But soon she discovers some sinister secrets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Why is Halloween considered spooky?
The name Halloween comes from two words– ‘Hallow’ meaning holy people or the saints celebrated within the Catholic Church on All Saints’ Day, whereas, ‘Een’ means eve. Now the word Halloween is the contracted version of All Hallows’ Eve which is celebrated a day before All Saints’ Day. However, the holiday has its origins dating back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts used to celebrate New Year on November 1 and believed that on the night of October 30, the dead returned to Earth. In addition to this, they believed that the witches, goblins, and fairies also roamed amongst the living on that night. So in order to appease the dead, they used to leave around sweets and dressed up in masks and costumes to avoid getting recognised by them.
2. Is it okay for kids to watch Halloween movies?
Yes, it’s okay for kids to watch Halloween movies. But it is important to note that these movies should be age-appropriate. There are many movies made especially for kids that aren’t too scary like Casper The Friendly Ghost. Some Halloween movies can get too scary, so it’s important that parents pick these movies with discretion, keeping the child’s age and sensitivity in consideration.
3. Which is the best Halloween movie that’s not too scary?
While the answer can be quite subjective, but, The Nightmare Before Christmas is often considered as the best Halloween movie that’s not scary. The movie is a fun mix of Halloween and Christmas themes, making it enjoyable for the audience of all age groups.
4. Which is the most common movie watched on Halloween?
Hocus Pocus is the most common Halloween movie. It’s about a boy and his sister who accidentally awaken a trio of evil witches.
5. Can a 17-year-old watch Halloween Ends (2022)?
The movie is rated ‘R’ for depicting bloody horror, gore, violence, and some sexual references. It also showcases murder. Hence, it is advisable to consider the sensitivity.
Hope you liked our list of funny Halloween movies to watch with your family.