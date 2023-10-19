October is one of my favourite months. The air is crisp, the leaves turn to a different shade, and there’s something in the air that feels spooky. Also, there’s Halloween! For someone like me who loves horror movies, it’s the perfect month to binge-watch some of the best Halloween movies of all time. From classic Halloween movies to animated and even Disney-themed ones, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with a hot cuppa and get started.
To help you out, I’ve compiled a list of the best Halloween movies of all time.
|S. No.
|Movie & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Monster House (2006)
|6.6
|2.
|Corpse Bride (2005)
|7.3
|3.
|Hotel Transylvania (2012)
|7
|4.
|Casper (1995)
|6
|5.
|Coraline (2009)
|7.7
|6.
|ParaNorman (2012)
|7
|7.
|Monster Family (2017)
|4.8
|8.
|Hubie Halloween (2020)
|5.2
|9.
|The Little Vampire (2015)
|5.4
|10.
|Twitches (2006)
|5.7
|11.
|The Exorcist (1973)
|8.1
|12.
|Halloween (1978)
|7.7
|13.
|The Conjuring (2013)
|7.5
|14.
|Hereditary (2018)
|7.3
|15.
|The Babadook (2014)
|6.8
|16.
|The Witch (2015)
|7
|17.
|Get Out (2017)
|7.8
|18.
|Paranormal Activity (2007)
|6.3
|19.
|Sinister (2012)
|6.8
|20.
|It (2017)
|7.3
|21.
|The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
|7.9
|22.
|Hocus Pocus (1993)
|6.9
|23.
|The Shining (1980)
|8.4
|24.
|Beetlejuice (1988)
|7.5
|25.
|A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
|7.4
|26.
|The Addams Family (1991)
|6.8
|27.
|Scream (1996)
|7.4
|28.
|Ghostbusters (1984)
|7.8
|29.
|Gremlins (1984)
|7.3
|30.
|The Sixth Sense (1999)
|8.2
|31.
|Frankenweenie (2012)
|6.9
|32.
|The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
|6.9
|33.
|Halloweentown (1998)
|6.6
|34.
|Cruella (2021)
|7.3
|35.
|Coco (2017)
|8.4
|36.
|Maleficent (2014)
|6.9
|37.
|Monsters University (2013)
|7.2
|38.
|Into The Woods (2014)
|5.9
|39.
|The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
|6.1
|40.
|Girl vs. Monster (2012)
|5.3
|41.
|Psycho (1960)
|8.5
|42.
|Trick ‘r Treat (2007)
|6.7
|43.
|Poltergeist (1982)
|7.3
|44.
|The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
|7.4
|45.
|Sleepy Hollow (1999)
|7.3
|46
|Practical Magic (1998)
|6.3
|47.
|The Others (2001)
|7.6
|48.
|Carrie (1976)
|7.4
|49.
|The Omen (1976)
|7.5
|50.
|The Ring (2002)
|7.1
|51.
|The Haunting (1963)
|7.4
|52.
|The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
|7
|53.
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
|7.4
|54.
|Donnie Darko (2001)
|8
|55.
|Scary Movie (2000)
|6.3
|56.
|The Monster Squad (1987)
|6.9
|57.
|Saw (2004)
|7.6
|58.
|The Village (2004)
|6.6
|59.
|Dark Shadows (2012)
|6.2
|60.
|The Frighteners (1996)
|7.1
|61.
|House on Haunted Hill (1999)
|5.6
|62.
|The Mummy (1999)
|7.1
|63.
|Warm Bodies (2013)
|6.8
|64.
|The Descent (2005)
|7.2
|65.
|Crimson Peak (2015)
|6.5
|66.
|The Orphanage (2007)
|7.4
|67.
|The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
|8.6
|68.
|Mama (2013)
|6.2
|69.
|Oculus (2013)
|6.5
|70.
|The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
|5.2
Halloween Movies For Family
1. Monster House (2006)
- Lead actors: Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke
- Supporting Artists: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Director: Gil Kenan
- Release date: July 21, 2006
- Run Time: 1h 31m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $141.9 million
- Language: English
A group of teenagers discovers that a house in their neighbourhood is actually a living monster. They later try to destroy it together.
2. Corpse Bride (2005)
- Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter
- Supporting Artists: Emily Watson
- Director: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson
- Release date:
- Run Time: 1h 17m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $118.1 million
- Language: English
A shy groom inadvertently reads his wedding vows near a deceased woman’s grave. Things take a funny turn when she rises from the grave and thinks that the groom is now married to her.
3. Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez
- Supporting Artists: Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, CeeLo Green
- Director: Genndy Tartakovsky
- Release date: September 28, 2012
- Run Time: 1h 31m
- IMBD Rating: 7
- Revenue: $358.4 million
- Language: English
Count Dracula operates a high-end hotel with his daughter, Mavis. However, his world turns upside down when he finds that his daughter is in love with a human.
4. Casper (1995)
- Lead actors: Chauncey Leopardi, Spencer Vrooman, Malachi Pearson
- Supporting Artists: Cathy Moriarty
- Director: Brad Silberling
- Release date: May 26, 1995
- Run Time: 1h 40m
- IMBD Rating: 6.1
- Revenue: $287.9 million
- Language: English
An afterlife expert and his daughter move into a mansion in order to rid the premises of evil spirits. But things change when the daughter befriends Casper, a friendly ghost.
5. Coraline (2009)
- Lead actors: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders
- Supporting Artists: Dawn French
- Director: Henry Selick
- Release date: February 6, 2009
- Run Time: 1h 40m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $124.6 million
- Language: English
A teenage girl walks through a door into a new world that strangely features an idealized version of her frustrating home. But, later she discovers some sinister secrets.
6. ParaNorman (2012)
- Lead actors: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck
- Supporting Artists: Christopher Mintz-Plasse
- Director: Sam Fell, Chris Butler
- Release date: August 17, 2012
- Run Time: 1h 32m
- IMBD Rating: 7
- Revenue: $107.1 million
- Language: English
A misunderstood boy resides in an ill-fated town that’s about to fall under a deadly curse. But with his unique ability to talk to ghosts, the boy tries to save the town along with his friends.
7. Monster Family (2017)
- Lead actors: Emily Watson, Nick Frost,
- Supporting Artists: Jessica Brown Findlay, Catherine Tate
- Director: Holger Tappe
- Release date: August 24, 2017
- Run Time: 1h 33m
- IMBD Rating: 4.8
- Revenue: $26.4 million
- Language: English
A Wishbone family is far from happy. In order to reconnect as a family, the mum and daughter plan a fun night out. However, their plan backfires when they are cursed by an evil witch, turning them into a monster family.
8. Hubie Halloween (2020)
- Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kevin James
- Supporting Artists: Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider
- Director: Steven Brill
- Release date: October 7, 2020
- Run Time: 1h 43m
- IMBD Rating: 5.2
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A good-natured man, Hubie Dubois, spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his town, Salem, enjoy the occasion without any worry. However, he finds himself in the middle of a real murder investigation.
9. The Little Vampire (2015)
- Lead actors: Jonathan Lipnicki, Rollo Weeks, Jim Carter
- Supporting Artists: Richard E. Grant, Alice Krige
- Director: Uli Edel
- Release date: September 28, 2000
- Run Time: 1h 35m
- IMBD Rating: 5.7
- Revenue: $28 million
- Language: English
A young boy named Tony moves to Scotland with his parents. While struggling to fit in, he finds a friend in a fellow nine-year-old boy Rudolph who turns out to be a vampire. Tony later helps Rudolph by trying to fight a vampire hunter.
10. Twitches (2006)
- Lead actors: Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley
- Supporting Artist: Kristen Wilson
- Director: Stuart Gillard
- Release date: October 14, 2005
- Run Time: 1h 26m
- IMBD Rating: 5.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Two teen witches get separated at birth and are adopted by two different families. They finally meet each other on their 21st birthday but must use their powers to save the world.
Scary Halloween Movies
11. The Exorcist (1973)
- Lead actors: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb
- Supporting Artist: Kitty Winn
- Director: William Friedkin
- Release date: December 26, 1973
- Run Time: 2h 2m
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $12 million
- Language: English
A girl starts behaving oddly after she plays with an Ouija Board. Her mother, who is an actress by profession, consults two priests who are sure that the girl is possessed.
12. Halloween (1978)
- Lead actors: Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nancy Kyes
- Supporting Artist: P.J. Soles
- Director: John Carpenter
- Release date: October 25, 1978
- Run Time: 1h 31m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $70 million
- Language: English
After murdering her sister, six-year-old Michael Myers spent the next 15 years at a mental institute small town of Haddonfield, Illinois. But he escapes and goes on a killing spree again.
13. The Conjuring (2013)
- Lead actors: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor
- Supporting Artist: Ron Livingston
- Director: James Wan
- Release date: 2 August,2013
- Run Time: 1h 52m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $319.5 million
- Language: English
Based on a true story, famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine help a family who is terrorised by demonic spirits living in their new house.
14. Hereditary (2018)
- Lead actors: Alex Wolff, Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro
- Supporting Artist: Gabriel Byrne
- Director: Ari Aster
- Release date: June 8, 2018
- Run Time: 2h 7m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $82.8 million
- Language: English
After her mother passes away, Annie is grief-ridden. But things take an ugly turn when she loses her daughter, Charlie, too. Soon, strange things start happening and the weird truth about Annie’s ancestry begins to come to light.
15. The Babadook (2014)
- Lead actors: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman
- Supporting Artist: Hayley McElhinney
- Director: Jennifer Kent
- Release date: January 17, 2014
- Run Time: 1h 34m
- IMBD Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: $2 million
- Language: English
A young and his single mother goes into a state of paranoia after they are convinced that an eerie childhood book titled ‘Mister Babadook’ is manifesting itself in their house.
16. The Witch (2015)
- Lead actors: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie
- Supporting Artist: Harvey Scrimshaw
- Director: Robert Eggers
- Release date: October 18, 2015
- Run Time: 1h 32m
- IMBD Rating: 7
- Revenue: $40.4 million
- Language: English
A banished Puritan family in the 17th century set up their home on a farm where no family had ever lived before. Soon strange and sinister things start haunting them.
17. Get Out (2017)
- Lead actors: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener
- Supporting Artist: Bradley Whitford
- Director: Jordan Peele
- Release date: February 24, 2017
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: 45 lakhs USD
- Language: English
A young African-American guy meets his Caucasian girlfriend’s parents and stays with them during the weekend. While they seem normal at the beginning, Chris soon learns their secret.
18. Paranormal Activity (2007)
- Lead actors: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat
- Supporting Artist: Mark Fredrichs
- Director: Oren Peli
- Release date: January 8, 2010
- Run Time: 1h 26m
- IMBD Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: $194.2 million
- Language: English
A young couple, Katie and Micah, move into their new suburban house. They feel haunted by an evil presence and hence install a camera to capture all the incidents.
19. Sinister (2012)
- Lead actors: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, Fred Thompson
- Supporting Artist: James Ransone
- Director: Scott Derrickson
- Release date: October 5, 2012
- Run Time: 1h 50m
- IMBD Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: $3 million
- Language: English
A controversial true crime writer moves his family to a new house that once witnessed gruesome murders. He’s there to research about the murder but it soon takes a more dark and sinister turn.
20. It (2017)
- Lead actors: Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Bill Skarsgård
- Supporting Artist: Finn Wolfhard
- Director: Andy Muschietti
- Release date: September 8, 2017
- Run Time: 2h 15m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $701.8 million
- Language: English
In the summer of 1989, a group of seven bullied kids takes on a shape-shifting monster who disguises himself as a clown and preys on the children of Derry.
Childhood Halloween Movies
21. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Lead actors: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara
- Supporting Artists: William Hickey
- Director: Henry Selick
- Release date: Oct 13, 1993
- Run Time: 1h 16m
- IMBD Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $91.5 million
- Language: English
A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids.
22. Hocus Pocus (1993)
- Lead actors: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy
- Supporting Artists: Omri Katz, Thora Birch
- Director: Kenny Ortega
- Release date: July 10, 1993
- Run Time: 1h 36m
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $4.1 million
- Language: English
A teenage boy and his little sister move to Salem with their family. In a bid to fit in, they awaken a trio of diabolical witches who were executed 300 years ago by lighting a cursed Candle of Black Flame.
23. The Shining (1980)
- Lead actors: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd
- Supporting Artist: Scatman Crothers
- Director: Stanley Kubrick
- Release date: May 23, 1980
- Run Time: 2h 26m
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: $47.3 million
- Language: English
A man, with his family, moves to Overlook Hotel as a caretaker. But a sinister presence influences the father into violence while his son sees horrific things.
24. Beetlejuice (1988)
- Lead actors: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton,
- Supporting Artists: Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara
- Director: Tim Burton
- Release date: March 30, 1998
- Run Time: 1h 32m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $74.7 million
- Language: English
After the ghost of the deceased couple, Adam and Barbara, are unable to scare away a family that has moved into their new home, they seek the help of an evil spirit.
25. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- Lead actors: John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp
- Supporting Artist: Amanda Wyss
- Director: Wes Craven
- Release date: November 16, 1984
- Run Time: 1h 31m
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: $1.1 million
- Language: English
Many teenagers are getting killed by Freddy Krueger in their dreams. Nancy Thompson and her friends then try to solve the mystery, or else, they’ll get killed too.
26. The Addams Family (1991)
- Lead actors: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci
- Supporting Artists: Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack
- Director: Barry Sonnenfeld
- Release date: November 19, 1993
- Run Time: 1h 34m
- IMBD Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: $111 million
- Language: English
A family of peculiar people tries to rescue their uncle Fester from his new love interest, Debbie. She’s a gold-digging serial killer who kills rich men to collect their inheritance.
27. Scream (1996)
- Lead actors: Drew Barrymore, Roger Jackson, Kevin Patrick Walls
- Supporting Artist: David Booth
- Director: Wes Craven
- Release date: December 20, 1996
- Run Time: 1h 51m
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: $173 million
- Language: English
When Sidney Prescott receives a mysterious phone call from a psychotic killer dressed in a Ghostface mask about her friends’ killing, she’s convinced it’s all connected to her mother’s murder.
28. Ghostbusters (1984)
- Lead actors: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis
- Supporting Artists: Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts
- Director: Ivan Reitman
- Release date: June 7, 1984
- Run Time: 1h 45min
- IMBD Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $295.2 million
- Language: English
Three eccentric parapsychologists, who are forced out of the university funding, start a ghost-catching business in New York.
29. Gremlins (1984)
- Lead actors: Hoyt Axton, John Louie, Keye Luke
- Supporting Artist: Don Steele
- Director: Joe Dante
- Release date: June 8, 1984
- Run Time: 1h 46m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $212.9 million
- Language: English
A young man inadvertency breaks important pet rules concerning a mogwai. This led to numerous cloned versions of it, known as gremlins, who then spread havoc in the town.
30. The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment,
- Supporting Artist: Toni Collette
- Director: M. Night Shyamalan
- Release date: August 6, 1999
- Run Time: 1h 47m
- IMBD Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: $672.8 million
- Language: English
Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist, starts treating a young child, who encounters and sees dead people. The child consults Malcolm to help him solve his problem.
Disney Halloween movies
31. Frankenweenie (2012)
- Lead actors: Charlie Tahan, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Winona Ryder
- Supporting Artists: Martin Landau
- Director: Tim Burton
- Release date: October 5, 2012
- Run Time: 1h 27m
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $81.5 million
- Language: English
A young boy named Victor conducts experiments on his beloved dead dog, Sparky, to bring him back to life. While he’s successfully able to do that, his dog now looks like a monster and terrifies his neighbour.
32. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Basil Rathbone, Eric Blore
- Supporting Artist: J. Pat O’Malley
- Director: Jack Kinney, Clyde Geronimi, James Algar, Ben Sharpsteen
- Release date: October 5, 1949
- Run Time: 1h 8m
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $1.625 million
- Language: English
This famous animated Halloween movie is a combined adaptation of two classic literature The Wind in the Willows and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. In The Wind in the Willows, a wealthy Mr. Tod yearns for all things fad. Whereas, in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, a gangly schoolmaster Ichabod Crane falls in love with beautiful Katrina Van Tassel. Caught between a love triangle, Ichabod fears a local legend called the Headless Horseman.
33. Halloweentown (1998)
- Lead actors: Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, Judith Hoag
- Supporting Artists: Joey Zimmerman, Phillip Van Dyke
- Director: Duwayne Dunham
- Release date: October 17, 1998
- Run Time: 1h 24m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $4 Million
- Language: English
On her 13th birthday, a young girl discovers that she’s a witch, just like her mother and grandmother after she catches them using magic. Later, the girl and her sister secretly follow Grandma Anggie to Halloweentown and help her save it from dark forces.
34. Cruella (2021)
- Lead actors: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry
- Supporting Artist: Paul Walter Hauser
- Director: Craig Gillespie
- Release date: May 28, 2021
- Run Time: 2h 41m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $233.5 million
- Language: English
A clever girl with an appetite for fashion runs into fashion legend Baroness von Hellman. She befriends her and embraces her wicked side to become the revenge-bent Cruella.
25. Coco (2017)
- Lead actors: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt
- Supporting Artists: Alanna Ubach, Renee Victor
- Director: Lee Unkrich
- Release date: November 22, 2017
- Run Time: 1h 45m
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: $814.3 million
- Language: English
In this animated Halloween movie, a young boy, Miguel, loves singing, despite music being banned by his family. He accidentally stumbles into the Land of the Dead where he learns about his great-great-grandfather’s legacy and an unsettling truth.
36. Maleficent (2014)
- Lead actors: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning
- Supporting Artist: Imelda Staunton, Sharlto Copley
- Director: Robert Stromberg
- Release date: May 30, 2014
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $758.5 million
- Language: English
Maleficent, a kind-hearted fairy turns evil after her lover, Stefan, deceives her. She decides to take revenge after planting a curse on his daughter, Aurora. But later realises that only Aurora can restore peace in the country.
37. Monsters University (2013)
- Lead actors: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi
- Supporting Artist: Helen Mirren
- Director: Dan Scanlon
- Release date: June 21, 2013
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: $743.6 million
- Language: English
In this animated Halloween movie, two monsters, Mike and Sulley, join Monsters University to become the scariest monsters on the planet. They started off as rivals but soon became best friends.
38. Into The Woods (2014)
- Lead actors: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden
- Supporting Artist: Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine
- Director: Rob Marshall
- Release date: December 25, 2014
- Run Time: 2h 5m
- IMBD Rating: 5.9
- Revenue: $213.1 million
- Language: English
A baker and his wife wish to have a kid but are unable to due to being cursed with childlessness by a witch. However, the witch offers them a way to reverse the curse if they are able to procure the four objects that she desires.
39. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
- Lead actors: Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel, Alfred Molina
- Supporting Artist: Teresa Palmer
- Director: Jon Turteltaub
- Release date: July 14, 2010
- Run Time: 1h 49m
- IMBD Rating: 6.1
- Revenue: $215.3 million
- Language: English
Master sorcerer Balthazar has to train his teacher’s successor, Dave, an average guy but resourceful physics prodigy – in the art of sorcery to prevent the return of Morgana le Fay.
40. Girl vs. Monster (2012)
- Lead actors: Olivia Holt, Kerris Dorsey, Brendan Meyer
- Supporting Artist: Katherine McNamara
- Director: Stuart Gillard
- Release date: October 12, 2012
- Run Time: 1h 29m
- IMBD Rating: 5.3
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A teen girl accidentally releases a monster. In order to recapture the monster before it harms her parents, she goes on a dangerous mission.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What are some classic Halloween movies to watch?
Ans. Here are some classic Halloween movies that one can watch–Hocus Pocus, Addams Family Values, The Haunted Mansion, and The Haunted Mansion.
2. What are the top Halloween-themed horror movies?
Ans. Here are some top Halloween-themed horror movies–Trick ‘r Treat, Halloween, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Halloweentown,
3. Can you recommend family-friendly Halloween movies?
Ans. Here are some family-friendly Halloween movies–Coco, Spirited Away, Beetlejuice, and Coraline.
4. What are the scariest Halloween movies of all time?
Ans. Here are some of the scariest Halloween movies of all time–The Conjuring, Saw, Rosemary’s Baby, Orphan, and Carrie.
5. Do you have a list of Halloween movies for kids?
Ans. Here’s a list of Halloween movies for kids–Monster House, Hocus Pocus, Casper, Twitches, Coraline, and Corpse Bride.
Hope you liked our list of best Halloween movies to watch in 2023.
Featured Image: IMDb