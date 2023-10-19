October is one of my favourite months. The air is crisp, the leaves turn to a different shade, and there’s something in the air that feels spooky. Also, there’s Halloween! For someone like me who loves horror movies, it’s the perfect month to binge-watch some of the best Halloween movies of all time. From classic Halloween movies to animated and even Disney-themed ones, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with a hot cuppa and get started.

To help you out, I’ve compiled a list of the best Halloween movies of all time.

Halloween Movies For Family

1. Monster House (2006)

Lead actors: Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke

Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke Supporting Artists: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal Director: Gil Kenan

Gil Kenan Release date: July 21, 2006

July 21, 2006 Run Time: 1h 31m

1h 31m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $141.9 million

$141.9 million Language: English

A group of teenagers discovers that a house in their neighbourhood is actually a living monster. They later try to destroy it together.

2. Corpse Bride (2005)

Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter

Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter Supporting Artists: Emily Watson

Emily Watson Director: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Tim Burton, Mike Johnson Release date:

Run Time: 1h 17m

1h 17m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $118.1 million

$118.1 million Language: English

A shy groom inadvertently reads his wedding vows near a deceased woman’s grave. Things take a funny turn when she rises from the grave and thinks that the groom is now married to her.

3. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez Supporting Artists: Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, CeeLo Green

Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, CeeLo Green Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genndy Tartakovsky Release date: September 28, 2012

September 28, 2012 Run Time: 1h 31m

1h 31m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: $358.4 million

$358.4 million Language: English

Count Dracula operates a high-end hotel with his daughter, Mavis. However, his world turns upside down when he finds that his daughter is in love with a human.

4. Casper (1995)

Lead actors: Chauncey Leopardi, Spencer Vrooman, Malachi Pearson

Chauncey Leopardi, Spencer Vrooman, Malachi Pearson Supporting Artists: Cathy Moriarty

Cathy Moriarty Director: Brad Silberling

Brad Silberling Release date: May 26, 1995

May 26, 1995 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $287.9 million

$287.9 million Language: English

An afterlife expert and his daughter move into a mansion in order to rid the premises of evil spirits. But things change when the daughter befriends Casper, a friendly ghost.

5. Coraline (2009)

Lead actors: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders

Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders Supporting Artists: Dawn French

Dawn French Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Release date: February 6, 2009

February 6, 2009 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $124.6 million

$124.6 million Language: English

A teenage girl walks through a door into a new world that strangely features an idealized version of her frustrating home. But, later she discovers some sinister secrets.

6. ParaNorman (2012)

Lead actors: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck

Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck Supporting Artists: Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Director: Sam Fell, Chris Butler

Sam Fell, Chris Butler Release date: August 17, 2012

August 17, 2012 Run Time: 1h 32m

1h 32m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: $107.1 million

$107.1 million Language: English

A misunderstood boy resides in an ill-fated town that’s about to fall under a deadly curse. But with his unique ability to talk to ghosts, the boy tries to save the town along with his friends.

7. Monster Family (2017)

Lead actors: Emily Watson, Nick Frost,

Emily Watson, Nick Frost, Supporting Artists: Jessica Brown Findlay, Catherine Tate

Jessica Brown Findlay, Catherine Tate Director: Holger Tappe

Holger Tappe Release date: August 24, 2017

August 24, 2017 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 4.8

4.8 Revenue: $26.4 million

$26.4 million Language: English

A Wishbone family is far from happy. In order to reconnect as a family, the mum and daughter plan a fun night out. However, their plan backfires when they are cursed by an evil witch, turning them into a monster family.

8. Hubie Halloween (2020)

Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kevin James

Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kevin James Supporting Artists: Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider

Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider Director: Steven Brill

Steven Brill Release date: October 7, 2020

October 7, 2020 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMBD Rating: 5.2

5.2 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A good-natured man, Hubie Dubois, spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his town, Salem, enjoy the occasion without any worry. However, he finds himself in the middle of a real murder investigation.

9. The Little Vampire (2015)

Lead actors: Jonathan Lipnicki, Rollo Weeks, Jim Carter

Jonathan Lipnicki, Rollo Weeks, Jim Carter Supporting Artists: Richard E. Grant, Alice Krige

Richard E. Grant, Alice Krige Director: Uli Edel

Uli Edel Release date: September 28, 2000

September 28, 2000 Run Time: 1h 35m

1h 35m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $28 million

$28 million Language: English

A young boy named Tony moves to Scotland with his parents. While struggling to fit in, he finds a friend in a fellow nine-year-old boy Rudolph who turns out to be a vampire. Tony later helps Rudolph by trying to fight a vampire hunter.

10. Twitches (2006)

Lead actors: Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley Supporting Artist: Kristen Wilson

Kristen Wilson Director: Stuart Gillard

Stuart Gillard Release date: October 14, 2005

October 14, 2005 Run Time: 1h 26m

1h 26m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Two teen witches get separated at birth and are adopted by two different families. They finally meet each other on their 21st birthday but must use their powers to save the world.

Scary Halloween Movies

11. The Exorcist (1973)

Lead actors: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb

Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb Supporting Artist: Kitty Winn

Kitty Winn Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin Release date: December 26, 1973

December 26, 1973 Run Time: 2h 2m

2h 2m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $12 million

$12 million Language: English

A girl starts behaving oddly after she plays with an Ouija Board. Her mother, who is an actress by profession, consults two priests who are sure that the girl is possessed.

12. Halloween (1978)

Lead actors: Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nancy Kyes

Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nancy Kyes Supporting Artist: P.J. Soles

P.J. Soles Director: John Carpenter

John Carpenter Release date: October 25, 1978

October 25, 1978 Run Time: 1h 31m

1h 31m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $70 million

$70 million Language: English

After murdering her sister, six-year-old Michael Myers spent the next 15 years at a mental institute small town of Haddonfield, Illinois. But he escapes and goes on a killing spree again.

13. The Conjuring (2013)

Lead actors: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor

Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor Supporting Artist: Ron Livingston

Ron Livingston Director: James Wan

James Wan Release date: 2 August,2013

2 August,2013 Run Time: 1h 52m

1h 52m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $319.5 million

$319.5 million Language: English

Based on a true story, famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine help a family who is terrorised by demonic spirits living in their new house.

14. Hereditary (2018)

Lead actors: Alex Wolff, Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro

Alex Wolff, Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro Supporting Artist: Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne Director: Ari Aster

Ari Aster Release date: June 8, 2018

June 8, 2018 Run Time: 2h 7m

2h 7m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $82.8 million

$82.8 million Language: English

After her mother passes away, Annie is grief-ridden. But things take an ugly turn when she loses her daughter, Charlie, too. Soon, strange things start happening and the weird truth about Annie’s ancestry begins to come to light.

15. The Babadook (2014)

Lead actors: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman

Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman Supporting Artist: Hayley McElhinney

Hayley McElhinney Director: Jennifer Kent

Jennifer Kent Release date: January 17, 2014

January 17, 2014 Run Time: 1h 34m

1h 34m IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $2 million

$2 million Language: English

A young and his single mother goes into a state of paranoia after they are convinced that an eerie childhood book titled ‘Mister Babadook’ is manifesting itself in their house.

16. The Witch (2015)

Lead actors: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie

Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie Supporting Artist: Harvey Scrimshaw

Harvey Scrimshaw Director: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers Release date: October 18, 2015

October 18, 2015 Run Time: 1h 32m

1h 32m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: $40.4 million

$40.4 million Language: English

A banished Puritan family in the 17th century set up their home on a farm where no family had ever lived before. Soon strange and sinister things start haunting them.

17. Get Out (2017)

Lead actors: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener

Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener Supporting Artist: Bradley Whitford

Bradley Whitford Director: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele Release date: February 24, 2017

February 24, 2017 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: 45 lakhs USD

45 lakhs USD Language: English

A young African-American guy meets his Caucasian girlfriend’s parents and stays with them during the weekend. While they seem normal at the beginning, Chris soon learns their secret.

18. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Lead actors: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat

Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat Supporting Artist: Mark Fredrichs

Mark Fredrichs Director: Oren Peli

Oren Peli Release date: January 8, 2010

January 8, 2010 Run Time: 1h 26m

1h 26m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $194.2 million

$194.2 million Language: English

A young couple, Katie and Micah, move into their new suburban house. They feel haunted by an evil presence and hence install a camera to capture all the incidents.

19. Sinister (2012)

Lead actors: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, Fred Thompson

Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, Fred Thompson Supporting Artist: James Ransone

James Ransone Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson Release date: October 5, 2012

October 5, 2012 Run Time: 1h 50m

1h 50m IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $3 million

$3 million Language: English

A controversial true crime writer moves his family to a new house that once witnessed gruesome murders. He’s there to research about the murder but it soon takes a more dark and sinister turn.

20. It (2017)

Lead actors: Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Bill Skarsgård

Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Bill Skarsgård Supporting Artist: Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Release date: September 8, 2017

September 8, 2017 Run Time: 2h 15m

2h 15m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $701.8 million

$701.8 million Language: English

In the summer of 1989, a group of seven bullied kids takes on a shape-shifting monster who disguises himself as a clown and preys on the children of Derry.

Childhood Halloween Movies

21. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Lead actors: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara Supporting Artists: William Hickey

William Hickey Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Release date: Oct 13, 1993

Oct 13, 1993 Run Time: 1h 16m

1h 16m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $91.5 million

$91.5 million Language: English

A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids.

22. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Lead actors: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Supporting Artists: Omri Katz, Thora Birch

Omri Katz, Thora Birch Director: Kenny Ortega

Kenny Ortega Release date: July 10, 1993

July 10, 1993 Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $4.1 million

$4.1 million Language: English

A teenage boy and his little sister move to Salem with their family. In a bid to fit in, they awaken a trio of diabolical witches who were executed 300 years ago by lighting a cursed Candle of Black Flame.

23. The Shining (1980)

Lead actors: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd

Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd Supporting Artist: Scatman Crothers

Scatman Crothers Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Release date: May 23, 1980

May 23, 1980 Run Time: 2h 26m

2h 26m IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: $47.3 million

$47.3 million Language: English

A man, with his family, moves to Overlook Hotel as a caretaker. But a sinister presence influences the father into violence while his son sees horrific things.

24. Beetlejuice (1988)

Lead actors: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton,

Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Supporting Artists: Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara

Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton Release date: March 30, 1998

March 30, 1998 Run Time: 1h 32m

1h 32m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $74.7 million

$74.7 million Language: English

After the ghost of the deceased couple, Adam and Barbara, are unable to scare away a family that has moved into their new home, they seek the help of an evil spirit.

25. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Lead actors: John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp

John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp Supporting Artist: Amanda Wyss

Amanda Wyss Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Release date: November 16, 1984

November 16, 1984 Run Time: 1h 31m

1h 31m IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Language: English

Many teenagers are getting killed by Freddy Krueger in their dreams. Nancy Thompson and her friends then try to solve the mystery, or else, they’ll get killed too.

26. The Addams Family (1991)

Lead actors: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci

Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci Supporting Artists: Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack

Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Barry Sonnenfeld Release date: November 19, 1993

November 19, 1993 Run Time: 1h 34m

1h 34m IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $111 million

$111 million Language: English

A family of peculiar people tries to rescue their uncle Fester from his new love interest, Debbie. She’s a gold-digging serial killer who kills rich men to collect their inheritance.

27. Scream (1996)

Lead actors: Drew Barrymore, Roger Jackson, Kevin Patrick Walls

Drew Barrymore, Roger Jackson, Kevin Patrick Walls Supporting Artist: David Booth

David Booth Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Release date: December 20, 1996

December 20, 1996 Run Time: 1h 51m

1h 51m IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: $173 million

$173 million Language: English

When Sidney Prescott receives a mysterious phone call from a psychotic killer dressed in a Ghostface mask about her friends’ killing, she’s convinced it’s all connected to her mother’s murder.

28. Ghostbusters (1984)

Lead actors: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis Supporting Artists: Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts

Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts Director: Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman Release date: June 7, 1984

June 7, 1984 Run Time: 1h 45min

1h 45min IMBD Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $295.2 million

$295.2 million Language: English

Three eccentric parapsychologists, who are forced out of the university funding, start a ghost-catching business in New York.

29. Gremlins (1984)

Lead actors: Hoyt Axton, John Louie, Keye Luke

Hoyt Axton, John Louie, Keye Luke Supporting Artist: Don Steele

Don Steele Director: Joe Dante

Joe Dante Release date: June 8, 1984

June 8, 1984 Run Time: 1h 46m

1h 46m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $212.9 million

$212.9 million Language: English

A young man inadvertency breaks important pet rules concerning a mogwai. This led to numerous cloned versions of it, known as gremlins, who then spread havoc in the town.

30. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment,

Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Supporting Artist: Toni Collette

Toni Collette Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Release date: August 6, 1999

August 6, 1999 Run Time: 1h 47m

1h 47m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $672.8 million

$672.8 million Language: English

Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist, starts treating a young child, who encounters and sees dead people. The child consults Malcolm to help him solve his problem.

Disney Halloween movies

31. Frankenweenie (2012)

Lead actors: Charlie Tahan, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Winona Ryder

Charlie Tahan, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Winona Ryder Supporting Artists: Martin Landau

Martin Landau Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton Release date: October 5, 2012

October 5, 2012 Run Time: 1h 27m

1h 27m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $81.5 million

$81.5 million Language: English

A young boy named Victor conducts experiments on his beloved dead dog, Sparky, to bring him back to life. While he’s successfully able to do that, his dog now looks like a monster and terrifies his neighbour.

32. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Basil Rathbone, Eric Blore

Bing Crosby, Basil Rathbone, Eric Blore Supporting Artist: J. Pat O’Malley

J. Pat O’Malley Director: Jack Kinney, Clyde Geronimi, James Algar, Ben Sharpsteen

Jack Kinney, Clyde Geronimi, James Algar, Ben Sharpsteen Release date: October 5, 1949

October 5, 1949 Run Time: 1h 8m

1h 8m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $1.625 million

$1.625 million Language: English

This famous animated Halloween movie is a combined adaptation of two classic literature The Wind in the Willows and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. In The Wind in the Willows, a wealthy Mr. Tod yearns for all things fad. Whereas, in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, a gangly schoolmaster Ichabod Crane falls in love with beautiful Katrina Van Tassel. Caught between a love triangle, Ichabod fears a local legend called the Headless Horseman.

33. Halloweentown (1998)

Lead actors: Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, Judith Hoag

Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, Judith Hoag Supporting Artists: Joey Zimmerman, Phillip Van Dyke

Joey Zimmerman, Phillip Van Dyke Director: Duwayne Dunham

Duwayne Dunham Release date: October 17, 1998

October 17, 1998 Run Time: 1h 24m

1h 24m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $4 Million

$4 Million Language: English

On her 13th birthday, a young girl discovers that she’s a witch, just like her mother and grandmother after she catches them using magic. Later, the girl and her sister secretly follow Grandma Anggie to Halloweentown and help her save it from dark forces.

34. Cruella (2021)

Lead actors: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry

Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry Supporting Artist: Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser Director: Craig Gillespie

Craig Gillespie Release date: May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021 Run Time: 2h 41m

2h 41m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $233.5 million

$233.5 million Language: English

A clever girl with an appetite for fashion runs into fashion legend Baroness von Hellman. She befriends her and embraces her wicked side to become the revenge-bent Cruella.

25. Coco (2017)

Lead actors: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt

Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt Supporting Artists: Alanna Ubach, Renee Victor

Alanna Ubach, Renee Victor Director: Lee Unkrich

Lee Unkrich Release date: November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017 Run Time: 1h 45m

1h 45m IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: $814.3 million

$814.3 million Language: English

In this animated Halloween movie, a young boy, Miguel, loves singing, despite music being banned by his family. He accidentally stumbles into the Land of the Dead where he learns about his great-great-grandfather’s legacy and an unsettling truth.

36. Maleficent (2014)

Lead actors: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning

Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning Supporting Artist: Imelda Staunton, Sharlto Copley

Imelda Staunton, Sharlto Copley Director: Robert Stromberg

Robert Stromberg Release date: May 30, 2014

May 30, 2014 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $758.5 million

$758.5 million Language: English

Maleficent, a kind-hearted fairy turns evil after her lover, Stefan, deceives her. She decides to take revenge after planting a curse on his daughter, Aurora. But later realises that only Aurora can restore peace in the country.

37. Monsters University (2013)

Lead actors: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi

Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi Supporting Artist: Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren Director: Dan Scanlon

Dan Scanlon Release date: June 21, 2013

June 21, 2013 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $743.6 million

$743.6 million Language: English

In this animated Halloween movie, two monsters, Mike and Sulley, join Monsters University to become the scariest monsters on the planet. They started off as rivals but soon became best friends.

38. Into The Woods (2014)

Lead actors: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden Supporting Artist: Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine

Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine Director: Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall Release date: December 25, 2014

December 25, 2014 Run Time: 2h 5m

2h 5m IMBD Rating: 5.9

5.9 Revenue: $213.1 million

$213.1 million Language: English

A baker and his wife wish to have a kid but are unable to due to being cursed with childlessness by a witch. However, the witch offers them a way to reverse the curse if they are able to procure the four objects that she desires.

39. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

Lead actors: Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel, Alfred Molina

Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel, Alfred Molina Supporting Artist: Teresa Palmer

Teresa Palmer Director: Jon Turteltaub

Jon Turteltaub Release date: July 14, 2010

July 14, 2010 Run Time: 1h 49m

1h 49m IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $215.3 million

$215.3 million Language: English

Master sorcerer Balthazar has to train his teacher’s successor, Dave, an average guy but resourceful physics prodigy – in the art of sorcery to prevent the return of Morgana le Fay.

40. Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Lead actors: Olivia Holt, Kerris Dorsey, Brendan Meyer

Olivia Holt, Kerris Dorsey, Brendan Meyer Supporting Artist: Katherine McNamara

Katherine McNamara Director: Stuart Gillard

Stuart Gillard Release date: October 12, 2012

October 12, 2012 Run Time: 1h 29m

1h 29m IMBD Rating: 5.3

5.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A teen girl accidentally releases a monster. In order to recapture the monster before it harms her parents, she goes on a dangerous mission.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are some classic Halloween movies to watch?

Ans. Here are some classic Halloween movies that one can watch–Hocus Pocus, Addams Family Values, The Haunted Mansion, and The Haunted Mansion.

2. What are the top Halloween-themed horror movies?

Ans. Here are some top Halloween-themed horror movies–Trick ‘r Treat, Halloween, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Halloweentown,

3. Can you recommend family-friendly Halloween movies?

Ans. Here are some family-friendly Halloween movies–Coco, Spirited Away, Beetlejuice, and Coraline.

4. What are the scariest Halloween movies of all time?

Ans. Here are some of the scariest Halloween movies of all time–The Conjuring, Saw, Rosemary’s Baby, Orphan, and Carrie.

5. Do you have a list of Halloween movies for kids?

Ans. Here’s a list of Halloween movies for kids–Monster House, Hocus Pocus, Casper, Twitches, Coraline, and Corpse Bride.

Hope you liked our list of best Halloween movies to watch in 2023.

