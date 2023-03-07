There’s no doubt that the parents and their children share a warm bond. While each parent wants the best for their child, desi parents are believed to be extra overprotective and dominating, which results in them neglecting their child’s life.
Sherina, a social media user, took to her account and, in a thread, mentioned how desi parents miss so much about their children’s lives because ‘they want to enforce their world views on them.’
In a different tweet, she asked if her first heartbreak would have hurt less if she could share it with her folks.
The tweet, which has now garnered more than 4400 views, left the entire website thinking. While a bunch of netizens agreed with her, others shared their own tale of how the parents are becoming more open to criticism.
