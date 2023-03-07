There’s no doubt that the parents and their children share a warm bond. While each parent wants the best for their child, desi parents are believed to be extra overprotective and dominating, which results in them neglecting their child’s life.

Sherina, a social media user, took to her account and, in a thread, mentioned how desi parents miss so much about their children's lives because 'they want to enforce their world views on them.'

I think about how much Indian parents miss about their children's lives because they want to enforce their world views on them.



This whole child came out of you and you know maybe 30% of their real life because you can't accept the bad, the ugly, the choices you disagree with. — 🌈Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) March 4, 2023

In a different tweet, she asked if her first heartbreak would have hurt less if she could share it with her folks.

Would my first heartbreak have hurt less if I could just go to the person that made my heart within her? — 🌈Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) March 4, 2023

The tweet, which has now garnered more than 4400 views, left the entire website thinking. While a bunch of netizens agreed with her, others shared their own tale of how the parents are becoming more open to criticism.

Here's what people had to say about this entire thread:

30% toh too much hai, 3% is more like it 🥰 https://t.co/gBa66PyLNC — Tara (@sarphiriiiii) March 6, 2023

I wish this paradigm shifted no matter where we Indian parents are living. Slowly but steadily I am being more open to criticism about my parenting from my kids.. https://t.co/LB29ae69su — serendipity (@serendi54882661) March 5, 2023

That’s profound. — Neha Kapoor (@PWNeha) March 4, 2023

No efforts were made to ascribe me to their world view and now that I got one from interacting with the world in my unique way away from home – suddenly they can't believe it or stomach it. — Pulkit Saraf (@Pulkit_Saraf) March 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT It's not even bad like you can't even go to them that you bought something new without getting a lecture on why you wasting money 😭.. their default is to yell and then they wonder why no one wants to talk to them — Peachy’s juniekins⁷ (@sandalwoodlove) March 5, 2023

10% for mine. They know where I work and where I live. Nothing apart from that. https://t.co/cTuOnalfB7 — Baran the rain-master 🌈 (@BaranRainMaster) March 5, 2023

Probably 10% in case of a typical Pakistani parent. https://t.co/drqAMBgqVe — kiyun anon (@antifatwa) March 5, 2023

i would love to be able pontificate about ideas like this https://t.co/kjw72QN0VG — cringelord (@cringelord2022) March 5, 2023

