There’s no doubt that performing any sort of sexual act on-screen is one of the toughest things an actor has to do. While it might sound like an easy and fun task, filming a sex scene can get real awkward at times.

11. "I was reading this and suddenly remembered I had done this for a short film in college. It was literally the least erotic thing ever. There were at least five other people in the room (lights, sound, camera, director and the girl's roommate), and you are just trying to remember what you are supposed to do, while acting naturally. Super, super awkward. This wasn't a sex scene as much as an implied sex scene."

15. "I was playing a dominatrix (no it was NOT a porno, just a funny yet cheekily sexy bit) and the actor opposite me played a geeky, total virgin that had no clue what to do with this leather-clad mace wielding woman. It was very scripted, we each said what our ok’s and not ok’s were and we went for it. Overall, it was pretty fun! We joked in between takes about how our families probably wouldn’t/shouldn’t be invited to this film’s premiere. He was married, which I think made me more comfortable in a way, knowing he was fully committed to someone and (hopefully) wouldn’t see my actions as a potential “thing”. I also got to keep the costume since it was tailored to me! So now I have a dominatrix get up if I ever need it."

