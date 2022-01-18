In many Indian households, love marriages are not acceptable even today. As a result, couples tend to break up and agree to having an arranged marriage. They meet prospects, maybe even start liking them and get married. How do these marriages turn out? Let's hear from the people who have been there.

1. "The attraction and understanding took time to build. It kind of helped that she was also forced to break up with her boyfriend, so we understood where we had come from. I would be lying if I said that I didn't think about my ex, or other potential women I had met with before I got married." - Reddit

2. "One of my close cousins ended up in depression because of this. He is having 3 kids as of now but he constantly talks about his ex whenever he hangs out with me. I think detaching a person is a slow and lengthy process." - Reddit

3. "I had to break up from my BF of many many years because of parental pressure. I was the only daughter, deeply attached to my parents. Like a true gentleman that he was, he stopped calling me once we decided to separate. The first few months after my marriage were good. The honeymoon and non-stop sex. (Yes, to a stranger). Once he got used to the sex, he wasn’t the same person. My tantrums annoyed the shit out of my husband. We had a baby. I am happy on the outside, but deep inside I regret." - Quora

4. "My sister was in relationship for over 7 years. But my parents didn't approve of that and got her married to someone else. Today, she is happily married and has a kid. My brother-in-law knows a little bit about her past. He is cool about it. As far as communication with her ex is concerned, my sister never contacted him after break up." - Quora

5. "I was in a relationship for 5 years. Both of us tried to convince our parents but things seemed really tough as both the families were against our marriage. We parted ways and I started meeting prospective guys for marriage. It's been 2 years, we are doing great. I never talked to my ex again." - Anonymous

6. "I am married to an extremely loving and generous human being. Though he isn't my first love. Do I miss my ex? I don't, because he is very much a part of my life. Once your relationship goes through maturity, you can deal with both your past and present in a graceful manner." - Quora

7. "My husband from arranged marriage told me that he will stop talking to his ex but soon after the marriage, I came to know that they wanted to be friends. His behaviour towards me changed as he knew that someone else was available for him emotionally. He was of the opinion I can never leave him, because it was an arranged marriage. For my own mental peace, I walked out." - Quora

8. "We were not able to convince our parents. So we mutually decided not to go against their wishes and broke up. I agreed to marry the guy my parents chose for me and we had a courtship period of 8 months. Our bond only grew stronger and now I can say love can happen twice." - Quora

It's different for everyone.