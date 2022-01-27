You may think that vaginal orgasm or orgasm from sexual intercourse is the only way to climax but the reality could not be further from the truth. In fact, if you have experienced more than one kind of orgasm, then you are not alone because there are actually many types of orgasms that an individual can experience.

From clitoral orgasms to skin orgasms, here's everything to know about the different types of orgasms.

1. The Clitoral Orgasm

What does it mean?

This orgasm helps in stimulating the glans clitoris, a pea-sized bundle of nerves sitting at the top of the vulva. These orgasms are often felt on the outer surface of the body, like your skin and in your brain, as a slight tingly feeling.

How to get one?

Let your clitoris get wet on its own or apply some lubrication for a smooth process. Then, start slowly by brushing two fingers against your inner vagina lips. Whether you go in small circles or a top-to-bottom motion, it absolutely depends on your preference. Next, gently press and pull the skin right above your pubic area in order to increase the sensitivity. You can simply play around with different speeds and pressures to find your own sweet spot for a great orgasm. Remember to back down, if your clitoris starts hurting. Simple yet sweet, right?

2. The Vaginal Orgasm

What does it mean?

This orgasm is achieved through stimulation during intercourse or other vaginal penetration, without clitoral stimulation. There’s a point of pleasure called the G-Spot and when it is hit with sturdy pressure, it can lead to orgasm. Popularly known as the G-Spot orgasm, this is one of the more difficult orgasms to achieve.

How to get one?

Pick your favourite sex toy or simply use your fingers for penetration and mimic the come hither motion. Rather than an in-and-out movement, pick circular motions for receiving the most pleasure. Keep repeating the motions with the right amount of pressure that feels good. Remember to use a lot of lubrication for an oh-so-amazing pleasure session.

3. The Blended Orgasm

What does it mean?

As the name suggests, this orgasm is the pleasant phenomenon of having two different types of orgasms, like clitoris and vaginal, at the same time. With the power of two orgasms, this blended orgasm belongs to the thigh-quivering category.

How to get one?

There are a number of ways to achieve this powerful orgasm. You can either stimulate your vagina and clitoris at the same time with your fingers or use a vibrator on your clitoris while using the come hither motion with your fingers. If you are trying this with a partner, you can ask them to use their mouth or tongue while using their finger or a sex toy for a toe-curling orgasm.

4. The Skin Orgasm

What does it mean?

There’s a high chance that you might have brushed off these orgasms as tingles or goosebumps in the past. But they could actually be skin orgasms. Studies suggest that unexpected changes in music can result in these orgasms. While music is the most commonly known method of bringing a skin orgasm, studies suggest that other sensory stimulations like non-musical sounds like a baby laughing or leaves rustling, emotive pictures and even a gentle head massage could also result in a similar sensation.

How to get one?

All you need to do is to pick a song that involves a lot of swift key and tone changes. After listening to a piece of powerful music, your body would automatically experience trembling, sweating and sexual arousal.

5. The Coregasm

What does it mean?

These orgasms are induced by exercising and no, we are not kidding. Even though these orgasms are less intense, they can still be enjoyable. When you involve your muscles while doing an intense abdominal workout, you might end up contracting the pelvic floor muscles that result in deep orgasms.

How to get one?

After increasing your heart rate with some cardio, start working on your core. Next up, you need to do exercises like crunches, knee lifts, hip thrusts, pullups, squats, leg raises, rope or pole climbing. You can also incorporate kegel exercises and yoga poses into your routine. You can increase the chances of having these orgasms by doing more repetitions of particular exercises.

Clearly, there is more than just one way to get that orgams.