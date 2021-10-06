There’s no denying the fact that oral sex plays an important role in the bedroom. Whether you are on the giving end or receiving, it keeps your sex life fun and exciting. Today, we have listed down a set of do’s and don’ts while giving a blowjob to your partner.

Here it goes!

Do: Step up and take the initiative.

There’s no doubt that women taking an initiative during sexual activities is the sexiest thing ever. Don’t wait for your man to take the first step. YOU take the lead and see the exciting things happening!

Don’t: Never use your teeth.

This is definitely the biggest no-no. Not only it can be a painful experience for your partner but it can also result in a major turn-off for most guys. So keep it simple and never use your pearly whites while going down on your partner!

Do: Lick it up.

This is the simplest yet most effective tip ever. If you want to turn on your partner to their highest level, this is all you need to do. Lick everything up like a popsicle and see what wonders does it do to him!

Don’t: Avoid having pin-drop silence around you.

Nothing works better than dirty talking in order to spice things up in the bedroom. Whether you put on some upbeat music or you moan to make things even sexier, avoid having complete silence as it can definitely kill the sexy vibes!

Do: Explore other areas too.

Now, it’s time to get down and dirty. Don’t be monotonous and boring. Explore his two little guys hanging down there in order to make his mind blow with pleasure. Touch it, lick it and make it as enjoyable as possible!

Don’t: Never eat spicy food right before.

No, don’t laugh. Be very careful of what you eat right before going down on him. Eating something super fiery can give your partner a weird burning sensation down there and that’s nothing but a HUGE turn-off!

Do: Eye contact goes a long way.

There’s no doubt that eye gazing deepens the bond with your partner. Looking into their eyes during such intimate activities will help you to keep things more interesting and intense. We highly recommend you to try this next time!

Don’t: Never do anything in a hurry.

Keep things slow and steady. Although there’s nothing like the perfect combination of different speeds, start things with a slow pace in order to set the mood. So when you are going down on him the next time, make sure not to rush it!

Do: Keep your hands and mouth in motion together.

You might think that the mouth plays the most important part while giving a blowjob and that’s true. But, one should know how to work with their mouth and hands together in order to give a perfect oh-so-awesome blowjob!

Don’t: Never do anything that makes you feel awkward and uncomfortable.

This is surely THE MOST important thing you should know before doing anything at all. Be comfortable, stick to the things that you feel equally pleasurable in and tell your partner if anything makes you uncomfortable.

Ladies, take notes!