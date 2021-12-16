While half of the world thinks women 'never' orgasm, we have found about liquid vibrators. It's not just easy to use, but are also super fun and pleasurable. Here’s everything to know about the greatest gift of mankind to us, women!

Liquid vibrators are basically intimate clitoral arousal gel that give every vulva owner a brilliant, hands-free orgasm. That’s correct. No hassle of changing batteries and no pain in the hands after long orgasms.

There are a bunch of different products available in the market to heighten your arousal with different ingredients. From different flavours and fragrances to cruelty-free products, you can pick the one that bests suits you.

Always, absolutely always, do a patch test before using any intimate liquid product to check if you have an allergic reaction to it. If not, proceed further.

Start your oh-so-amazing journey by applying a thin layer of the lube and wait. It will take its own sweet time and will soon create a pleasing buzzing sensation. With soft nice tingles, this product will make your clitoris and vulva want more of it. It won’t exactly vibrate, but it will serve the purpose of a vibrator.

It’s a great tool for experiencing amazing stimulation. You can even use it while doing other things. Your partner might, but this product surely won't disappoint you. *wink*

Easy, hands-free and amazing orgasms? WE SAY HELL YES!

Well, I'm shopping one for myself right away!

