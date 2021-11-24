Falling in love is the most beautiful thing that can happen to someone. And this love story all the way from Bihar to Paris is as adorable as the couple.

Mary Lori Heral, a businesswoman from Paris, came to India to travel. She fell in love with her tour guide Rakesh, a resident of Katharia village in Begusarai.

It all started 6-years-ago when the two met in Delhi. After she returned to Paris, the two stayed in touch and confessed their love for each other over the phone.

Three years later, after a continued long-distance relationship, Mary asked Rakesh to move to Paris and start a textile business with her. Soon after, their love grew stronger, and the couple decided to get married.

According to Rakesh's father Ramchandra Sha, Mary was so impressed by Indian culture and traditions that she decided to come to Bihar's Begusarai and get married.

The two of them tied the knot as per Hindu rituals. Both the families united for the wedding and even danced to Bhojpuri songs.

The wedding witnessed a massive crowd from across the village.

The couple will stay in India for a week and then return to Paris.