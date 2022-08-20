We all have our guilty pleasures -  something that seems weird to the world but makes perfect sense to us. One of them is the thing that turns us on. They can be something straightforward and sexy but also totally weird.

We found a Reddit thread where men discussed things they hate because it turns them on. And the answers are funny, unique, and also absolutely mind-blowing.

1. "Prospect of sex after an argument. I can't even argue properly sometimes because I get horny." - brown_boys_fly

via GIPHY

2. "A clean bed with new sheets." - KKKHANNN

Clean bedsheets
Source: Pinterest

3. "Collar bones and thighs." - Anonymouslasagna

Collar bones
Source: We Heart It

4. "Vanilla sex." - TheQuakeCityPortal

via GIPHY

5. "When women act like brats." - Upset-Finding-9465

via GIPHY

6. "Being called 'daddy'. I wish it didn’t get me going." - Available-Travel-603

via GIPHY

7. "Bumpy vehicle trips." - jayson_b272

via GIPHY

8. "Any kind of physical touch from a woman! Not that I hate it, just hard to hide what it does to me." - thatzplumwild

via GIPHY

9. "I don't even like to admit this because it's probably universally the biggest turnoff for people: But there is something oddly seductive about smoking." - lineskicat14

via GIPHY

10. "A women’s anger/rage. Weird enough." - jackaloppindoppin

via GIPHY

11. "Roller coasters." - 72littleguy

via GIPHY

12. "Getting scolded at. Like what, say that again, please." - curly-hair07

via GIPHY

13. "Bare feet with nice arches and clean pedicured toes." - thecakeisdryy

via GIPHY

14. "Cute ears. No idea why." - JamesTheMannequin

via GIPHY

15. "Skirts. It makes my GF want to turn me on as a game." - ghxstnova

via GIPHY

16. "Chiropractic videos." - High__Fever

Chiropractor
Source: Medical News Today

17. "The smell of mint." - Future_CoolPresident

Mint fragrance
Source: iStock

To each their own, that's all we have to say.